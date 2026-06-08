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Karuppu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya’s Fantasy Action Drama Online

RJ Balaji’s Karuppu blends fantasy, action and social commentary through the story of a divine guardian fighting corruption within the legal system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2026 17:26 IST
Karuppu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya’s Fantasy Action Drama Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

Karuppu is streaming online on Prime from June 12, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Guardian deity Karuppu fights corruption disguised as a lawyer
  • Suriya leads the fantasy action drama directed by RJ Balaji
  • Karuppu streams on Prime Video from June 12, 2026
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Karuppu is an action Tamil movie based on the corruption of the system. R J Balaji is the director. The movie involves a guardian deity named Vettai Karuppu. He hides himself as a lawyer and fights corruption. He later fights for a case of a liver transplant for a girl. The movie was released on May 15, 2026. The movie really did well at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing films. Let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Karuppu.

When and Where to Watch

Karuppu is streaming online on Prime from June 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Karuppu involves Binu and father Mattancherry who are travelling from Kerala to Chennai via train. They are going to get Binu's liver transplant. They carry 60 gold sovereigns to pay for the surgery. When the train stops at a halt, their bag gets stolen by thieves. They didn't get further help from the court system when they filed their case and were again looted by a lawyer named Baby Kanan. They found a lawyer who can fight their case. Karuppu is the lawyer who hides in the identity of Saravanan.

Cast and Crew

Karuppu is written by R J Balaji. It has been co-written by Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie has Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji playing important roles. Alongside them, there are Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy.

Reception

Karuppu has an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10. It received good responses from audiences as it is based on corruption.

Comments

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Further reading: Karuppu, IMDb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
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