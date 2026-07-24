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Oppo K15 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Oppo K15 is offered in Gale Grey and Rapid White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 09:56 IST
Oppo K15 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K15 features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo K15 is powered by a MediaTek chipset
  • Oppo K15 sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo K15 supports 80W wired fast charging
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Oppo K15 was launched in China on Friday as the third model in the tech firm's Oppo K15 series. The handset joins the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+, which were unveiled earlier this year. The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country via the company's website in a single RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in two colour options. The Oppo K15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The handset is also equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W wired fast charging. It also carries a dual rear camera unit.

Oppo K15 Price, Availability

Oppo K15 price is set at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store. The Oppo K15 is available for purchase in Gale Grey and Rapid White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

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Oppo K15 Specifications, Features

The Oppo K15 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Oppo's latest ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 460 ppi pixel density, and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Oppo K15 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The handset also features an ARM Mali-G615 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR4x, 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and a Tidal Engine. For thermal management, the smartphone is equipped with an active cooling fan and a vapour chamber cooling system with a 4,950 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Oppo K15 carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera with autofocus, dual-axis optical image stabilisation, and up to 10x digital zoom, coupled with a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 143-degree field of view. The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus. The handset can record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Oppo K15 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, and an IR blaster. It measures 158.3x75.13x8.31mm and weighs about 206g.

OPPO K15

OPPO K15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo K15, Oppo, Oppo K15 Price, Oppo K15 Launch, Oppo K15 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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