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Tik Tik Tik OTT Release: Where to Watch Jayam Ravi’s Tamil Sci-Fi Thriller Online

Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Tik Tik Tik brought the science-fiction genre to mainstream Tamil cinema with its space-based storyline and disaster theme.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2026 17:07 IST
Tik Tik Tik OTT Release: Where to Watch Jayam Ravi’s Tamil Sci-Fi Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Tik Tik Tik is available to see on Sun NXT.

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Highlights
  • India faces an asteroid threat with only seven days remaining.
  • A special team launches a daring space mission to save Earth.
  • Jayam Ravi leads the sci-fi thriller now streaming on Sun NXT.
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Tik Tik Tik is a 2018 movie based on the Tamil language. It is based on science fiction and shows a lot of disasters. It has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. This movie is inspired by the 1998 movie Armageddon. It was released on June 22, 2018. Now it has arrived on the OTT. Tik Tik Tik is based on a sci-fi topic and has a team working on it. There is an asteroid that can hit Earth within seven days. Let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Tik Tik Tik is available to see on Sun NXT. Paid subscribers can watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

Tik Tik Tik is a story that has a DSD team that has Mahendran as head. The team finds out that an asteroid is going to hit India at the Bay of Bengal in seven days. The only way the asteroid can be destroyed is with a missile. They are running out of time so they have to steal it from the Chinese Space Station. DSD began with the secret operations along with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister.

Cast and Crew

Tik Tik Tik has Ravi Mohan, Aaron Aziz, Ramesh Thilak, Nivetha Pethuraj, Arjunan and Vincent Asokan. It has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.

Reception

Jayam Ravi's performance was praised and the movie got a 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb rating.

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Further reading: Tik Tik Tik, imdb, Sun NXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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