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Vicky Cristina Barcelona OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Written and directed by Woody Allen, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is a dark romance comedy drama film that is now set to land soon on OTT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2026 16:48 IST
Vicky Cristina Barcelona OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The film will begin streaming on June 12th, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

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Highlights
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona is a 2008 romance drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Woody Allen
  • Streaming begins on June 12th, 2026, only on Lionsgate Play
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Written and directed by Woody Allen, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is a 2008 dark romance comedy film that is finally set to land on digital screens. This film centres around two American best friends who visit Spain to spend their summers. However, their life takes a turn when they are confronted by a charismatic artist, and gets entangled with him and his ex-wife. The storyline is highly strong, and the sequences are both light-hearted and packed with ultimate plot twists and turns.

When and Where to Watch Vicky Cristina Barcelona

The film will begin streaming on June 12th, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vicky Cristina Barcelona

This film follows Vicky (Played by Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Played by Scarlett Johansson), two best friends, who visit Barcelona to spend their summer. Their lives turn upside down when they meet a charismatic artist named Juan Antonio (Played by Javier Bardem) during their visit to an art gallery. Lured by his bold proposition to join him for the weekend, Cristina agrees immediately; however, Vicky resists herself. Soon, the romance sparks between the two, and as they move in together, Juan's ex-wife also makes an appearance, and what happens next comes along with an unusual yet creative union. The film then explores themes of romance, union, and adventure.

Cast and Crew of Vicky Cristina Barcelona

This romantic drama film stars Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson, and Javier Bardem in the key roles. Other prominent faces include Chris Messina, Patricia Clarkson, Kevin Dunn, Julio Perillan, and others. The film's cinematography has been handled by Javier Aguirresarobe, while Alisa Lepselter is the editor.

Reception of Vicky Cristina Barcelona

The film was theatrically released on August 15th, 2008, and received a decent response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 7.1/10.

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Further reading: Vicky Cristina Barcelona, IMDb, Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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