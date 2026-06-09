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Apple's First iOS 27 Beta Reportedly Contains Various Clues About Its Purported Foldable iPhone

Apple unveiled a feature that will let users resize the phone mirroring window to fit a wider screen on macOS 27.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 14:29 IST
Apple's First iOS 27 Beta Reportedly Contains Various Clues About Its Purported Foldable iPhone

iPhone Ultra might compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup

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Highlights
  • Apple’s foldable phone could be called the iPhone Ultra
  • iOS 27 Beta began rolling out to developers on Monday
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the iPhone Ultra
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Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) on Monday. The event started with the keynote presentation, during which the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled new features and tools coming to its devices with the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 updates, which are currently in the beta testing phase. The stable versions of the new OS updates are expected to roll out later this year, following the launch of Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup. The company is said to unveil the first foldable iPhone models in September. Hidden inside iOS 27 beta, the company has reportedly dropped a few hints at the rumoured iPhone model.

iPhone Ultra Hints Hidden Inside Upcoming OS Updates

Software researcher M1Astra shared files hidden in the first developer beta of iOS 27 with Bloomberg, which include strings of code hinting at a device that can be folded and unfolded. Also, one of the mechanisms is reportedly referred to as “foldState”, along with entries mentioning “mechanicalAngleDegrees” and “angleDegrees,” which is said to help the OS determine how widely it is opened “around its hinge”.

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Similarly, the first developer beta of iOS 27 reportedly indicates an “updated Apple service utility” for repairing the iPhone displays, which is said to mention a secondary display, along with a second glass cover and two light sensors.

Apart from this, the tech giant also showcased various new features coming with the iOS 27 and macOS 27 updates, which reportedly signal towards an iPad-like wide-screen iPhone. For example, with the latest iOS 27 version, Apple will allow users to resize the select widgets to a full-screen format on the iPhone for native Apple apps, like Music, News, and Weather. This design will reportedly be useful on a foldable iPhone.

Similarly, in macOS 27, Apple is adding a new functionality for the iPhone Mirroring tool, which allows users to resize the phone mirroring window to a wider layout for an iPad-like device. This is said to be an “important part of the foldable iPhone experience.”

Additionally, the company reportedly showcased a new App Adaptability concept, which allows app developers to build platforms for varied aspect ratios and screen sizes. This further indicates that the tech giant wants publishers to make apps for a device with a wider display.

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Further reading: iOS 27, Apple, iPhone Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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