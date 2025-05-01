Technology News
Malayalam Thriller Kooman Now Streaming in Hindi on UltraPlay

After the theatrical release in 2022, the Malayalam Movie is set to stream in Hindi dubbed version on Ultra Play, starting from 30th April 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Ultra Play

Highlights
  • It follows Giri Shankar, an honest constable, into robbery
  • Irrespective of the counseling and a Special Task Force
Kooman, the Malayalam movie released in 2022, now has a Hindi dub version and is streaming on UltraPlay.It is directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by K.R. Krishna Kumar. The movie's producers are Listin Stephen and Allwin Antony. The film covers the story of Giri Shankar, a C.P.O. He is mostly looked down upon by his colleagues and contempt by the villagers. The whole story flips when he decides to take revenge, and his life turns upside down.

When and Where to Watch Kooman?

The Hindi Dub of Malayalam Film Kooman is all set to stream on UltraPlay on 
April 30, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Kooman

The movie stars Asif Ali alongside Renji Panicker, Baburaj, and Pauly Valsan in the lead roles. Stephen and Alwin Antony produced the film under the Magic Frames and Ananya Banner. The movie's music is composed by Vishnu Shyam. At the same time, the film's cinematographer is Satheesh Kurup, and V.S. Vinayak edits it.

The Storyline of Kooman

Giri Shankar, played by Asif Ali, is a smart constable who is remarkable at finding clues and very observant. Seniors like CI Pillai and SI Sukumaran praise him. He is disliked by his colleagues and annoyed by the villagers. During a Kabaddi match, Giri is insulted by the CI and decides to take revenge. He teams up with a thief, and there are many robbery cases.

Giri then flies to Tamil Nadu after he is caught stealing and covering up a serial killer. He ultimately stops the killer, Karuppu, and saves a woman named Lakshmi. After this, his senior colleagues Pillai and Sukymaran get him counseled, and he is asked to join the Special Task Force. But again, Giri still robs, ensuring his old habits remain intact.

Reception of Kooman

The Hindi dub version of Kooman is all set to release on Ultra Play on 30th April 2025. The movie stars Asif Ali alongside Renji Panicker, Baburaj, and Pauly Valsan in the lead roles. Listin Stephen and Alwin Antony produced the film. The IMDB rating of the movie is 7.3/10

 

Further reading: Kooman, Malayalam Movie, Thriller
Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature
Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size
