Baby and Baby Tamil Comedy-Drama Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil and SunNXT

Baby and Baby, the Tamil comedy-drama starring Jai and Sathyaraj, is set to make its digital premiere. Following its theatrical release on February 14, the film is now available on Aha Tamil. Viewers can start streaming it from April 4. Directed by Prathap, the film revolves around two couples who face an unexpected situation when their newborns get switched. The film also features Yogi Babu, Pragya Nagra and Sai Dhanyaa in key roles.

When and Where to Watch Baby and Baby

The streaming rights for Baby and Baby have been secured by Aha Tamil. The film is available on the platform from April 4. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium can also access the film as part of their bundled services. In addition, the film will also be available on SunNXT.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby and Baby

The trailer of Baby and Baby gave audiences a glimpse into the chaos that unfolds when the newborns of two couples get mistakenly switched. The film shows us the characters navigating the confusion. The storyline follows the couples as they set out to introduce their babies to the grandparents. It is then that they discover the unexpected mix-up.

Cast and Crew of Baby and Baby

Jai and Sathyaraj take on the lead roles in the film, supported by Yogi Babu, Pragya Nagra and Sai Dhanyaa. The project has been produced by B. Yuvaraj. D Imman has composed the music, while TP Sarathy has handled the cinematography. K Anandhalingakumar has worked on the film's editing.

Reception of Baby and Baby

The film opened to a warm reception in theatres, with audiences appreciating its humour and engaging storyline. The performances of the lead actors were highlighted as a strong point.