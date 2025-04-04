Technology News
Baby and Baby Tamil Comedy-Drama Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil and SunNXT

Tamil comedy-drama ‘Baby and Baby’ premieres on Aha Tamil & SunNXT on April 4, following its theatrical release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 April 2025 13:36 IST
Baby and Baby Tamil Comedy-Drama Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil and SunNXT

Photo Credit: SunNxt

Baby, starring Jai and Sathyaraj, will premiere digitally

Highlights
  • ‘Baby and Baby’ streams on Aha Tamil & SunNXT from April 4
  • Jai & Sathyaraj star in this comedy about a newborn mix-up
  • The film was well received for its humour and engaging storyline
Baby and Baby, the Tamil comedy-drama starring Jai and Sathyaraj, is set to make its digital premiere. Following its theatrical release on February 14, the film is now available on Aha Tamil. Viewers can start streaming it from April 4. Directed by Prathap, the film revolves around two couples who face an unexpected situation when their newborns get switched. The film also features Yogi Babu, Pragya Nagra and Sai Dhanyaa in key roles.

When and Where to Watch Baby and Baby

The streaming rights for Baby and Baby have been secured by Aha Tamil. The film is available on the platform from April 4. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium can also access the film as part of their bundled services. In addition, the film will also be available on SunNXT.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby and Baby

The trailer of Baby and Baby gave audiences a glimpse into the chaos that unfolds when the newborns of two couples get mistakenly switched. The film shows us the characters navigating the confusion. The storyline follows the couples as they set out to introduce their babies to the grandparents. It is then that they discover the unexpected mix-up.

Cast and Crew of Baby and Baby

Jai and Sathyaraj take on the lead roles in the film, supported by Yogi Babu, Pragya Nagra and Sai Dhanyaa. The project has been produced by B. Yuvaraj. D Imman has composed the music, while TP Sarathy has handled the cinematography. K Anandhalingakumar has worked on the film's editing.

Reception of Baby and Baby

The film opened to a warm reception in theatres, with audiences appreciating its humour and engaging storyline. The performances of the lead actors were highlighted as a strong point.

 

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Boost in CPU Performance, Adreno 825 GPU Launched
Reliance Jio Led Indian Market In Network Speed and Mobile Coverage; Airtel Offered Best 5G Gaming in H2 2024

