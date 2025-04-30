Technology News
Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature

The AI-powered video summarisation feature in One UI 8 will reportedly run on-device instead of relying on cloud processing.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 18:37 IST
Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature

Photo Credit: Samsung

The One UI 8’s AI feature is said to also come with a ‘Detailed’ summary option

Highlights
  • Android 16-based One UI 8 will reportedly arrive later this year
  • The AI tool is said to work with all online videos
  • The video summarisation tool is likely to be part of Galaxy AI
Samsung is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will show summaries of videos to users. As per the report, the feature is part of the South Korean tech giant's One UI 8 update, which is expected to be based on Android 16 and could release in the coming months. The upcoming version of the OS could introduce the AI video summarisation tool that is said to offer a text summary of any online video. The feature reportedly works with platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.

Samsung's One UI 8 Could Automatically Summarise Online Videos

According to a SammyGuru report, the tech giant is working on an AI feature that can generate a text summary of any online video. The publication found the feature inside a hidden debug menu in the Samsung Internet web browser. As the feature is not active, even beta testers of the app will not be able to access it.

The AI-powered video summarisation feature is reportedly part of One UI 8, the next iteration of the company's Android-based OS. It is speculated to be based on Android 16, which is expected to be released in June, and might first arrive with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. The feature could be part of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite of features.

samsung ai video summary Samsung AI video summary

Samsung's One UI 8-based AI video summary feature
Photo Credit: SammyGuru

 

A screenshot of the feature was also shared by the publication. Based on the image, users can activate the AI feature on any screen with an online video. Once a summary is requested, a sheet appears at the bottom with the Galaxy AI logo and shares a brief description of what happens in the video in a bullet-point format.

The AI video summarisation feature reportedly also has a “Detailed” summary option that provides an in-depth summary. The publication was able to test out the feature and found it to be quite accurate.

Notably, it is said to be an on-device feature, which means it does not use Internet data and instead of sending the data to Samsung's servers, the processing is performed locally using the device's hardware.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8, Galaxy AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
