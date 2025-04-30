Samsung is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will show summaries of videos to users. As per the report, the feature is part of the South Korean tech giant's One UI 8 update, which is expected to be based on Android 16 and could release in the coming months. The upcoming version of the OS could introduce the AI video summarisation tool that is said to offer a text summary of any online video. The feature reportedly works with platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.

Samsung's One UI 8 Could Automatically Summarise Online Videos

According to a SammyGuru report, the tech giant is working on an AI feature that can generate a text summary of any online video. The publication found the feature inside a hidden debug menu in the Samsung Internet web browser. As the feature is not active, even beta testers of the app will not be able to access it.

The AI-powered video summarisation feature is reportedly part of One UI 8, the next iteration of the company's Android-based OS. It is speculated to be based on Android 16, which is expected to be released in June, and might first arrive with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. The feature could be part of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite of features.

Samsung's One UI 8-based AI video summary feature

Photo Credit: SammyGuru

A screenshot of the feature was also shared by the publication. Based on the image, users can activate the AI feature on any screen with an online video. Once a summary is requested, a sheet appears at the bottom with the Galaxy AI logo and shares a brief description of what happens in the video in a bullet-point format.

The AI video summarisation feature reportedly also has a “Detailed” summary option that provides an in-depth summary. The publication was able to test out the feature and found it to be quite accurate.

Notably, it is said to be an on-device feature, which means it does not use Internet data and instead of sending the data to Samsung's servers, the processing is performed locally using the device's hardware.