Motel Malati Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Motel Malati, the Indonesian horror film directed by Mike Wiluan and Billy Christian, is now available for streaming on Lionsgate Play. Originally released in theatres on March 16, 2023, the film tells the chilling story of a mysterious inn that traps its guests, never allowing them to leave. The narrative follows Melati, a young girl with occult knowledge, who becomes entangled with the sinister history of the estate. The horror unfolds as unsuspecting visitors find themselves ensnared in the curse that haunts the motel.

When and Where to Watch Motel Malati

Motel Malati is now streaming on Lionsgate Play. The film, which originally premiered in Indonesia, has gained attention for its eerie atmosphere and supernatural elements. Viewers can now experience the terrifying journey of Melati and the dark forces at play from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Motel Malati

The trailer sets a haunting tone, showcasing the eerie setting of the inn and the chilling experiences of its guests. The plot revolves around a group of travellers who check into the secluded motel, unaware of the supernatural horrors awaiting them. The landlady, Madam Melati, harbours a dark secret, and those who enter the inn soon realise they are trapped in an inescapable nightmare. As the story unfolds, Melati's connection to the curse and the sinister experiments conducted by the previous owner, Dr Kusno, come to light.

Cast and Crew of Motel Malati

The film features Alexandra Gottardo as Jasmine, Adinda Breton as young Melati, and Kiki Narendra as Dr Kusno. Other notable cast members include Fandy Christian, Bima Sena, and Dwi Sasono. Mike Wiluan, known for his work in Southeast Asian cinema, co-directed and produced the film under Catchplay, making it the company's first original Indonesian production.

Reception of Motel Malati

The film has received mixed reviews, with an IMDb rating of 5.1/10. While some praised its atmospheric horror and intriguing plot, others felt the execution could have been stronger. Despite the varied reception, Motel Malati has carved a niche among horror enthusiasts who appreciate supernatural thrillers with a cultural backdrop.