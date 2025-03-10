Technology News
English Edition

Motel Malati Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

The horror thriller Motel Malati, featuring a supernatural curse, is now streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 16:18 IST
Motel Malati Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube/Superfine Films Telgu

Motel Malati, an Indonesian horror film, is now on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • Motel Malati, an Indonesian horror film, is now on Lionsgate Play
  • The film follows a cursed inn where guests can never leave
  • IMDb rating stands at 5.1/10, with mixed audience reactions
Advertisement

Motel Malati, the Indonesian horror film directed by Mike Wiluan and Billy Christian, is now available for streaming on Lionsgate Play. Originally released in theatres on March 16, 2023, the film tells the chilling story of a mysterious inn that traps its guests, never allowing them to leave. The narrative follows Melati, a young girl with occult knowledge, who becomes entangled with the sinister history of the estate. The horror unfolds as unsuspecting visitors find themselves ensnared in the curse that haunts the motel.

When and Where to Watch Motel Malati

Motel Malati is now streaming on Lionsgate Play. The film, which originally premiered in Indonesia, has gained attention for its eerie atmosphere and supernatural elements. Viewers can now experience the terrifying journey of Melati and the dark forces at play from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Motel Malati

The trailer sets a haunting tone, showcasing the eerie setting of the inn and the chilling experiences of its guests. The plot revolves around a group of travellers who check into the secluded motel, unaware of the supernatural horrors awaiting them. The landlady, Madam Melati, harbours a dark secret, and those who enter the inn soon realise they are trapped in an inescapable nightmare. As the story unfolds, Melati's connection to the curse and the sinister experiments conducted by the previous owner, Dr Kusno, come to light.

Cast and Crew of Motel Malati

The film features Alexandra Gottardo as Jasmine, Adinda Breton as young Melati, and Kiki Narendra as Dr Kusno. Other notable cast members include Fandy Christian, Bima Sena, and Dwi Sasono. Mike Wiluan, known for his work in Southeast Asian cinema, co-directed and produced the film under Catchplay, making it the company's first original Indonesian production.

Reception of Motel Malati

The film has received mixed reviews, with an IMDb rating of 5.1/10. While some praised its atmospheric horror and intriguing plot, others felt the execution could have been stronger. Despite the varied reception, Motel Malati has carved a niche among horror enthusiasts who appreciate supernatural thrillers with a cultural backdrop.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motel Malati, Indonesian horror, horror films, Lionsgate Play, streaming now, supernatural thriller, haunted inn, IMDb rating
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Release Date Confirmed, New Trailer Shows Gameplay
Motel Malati Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  3. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  4. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  5. ChatGPT for macOS Can Now Edit Code Directly in Developer Tools
  6. Poco F7 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  9. Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work
  2. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
  3. ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
  4. iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online
  5. DuckDuckGo Introduces AI-Assisted Answers On Its Search Engine, Upgrades Duck.ai Chatbot
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  7. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
  8. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
  10. Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »