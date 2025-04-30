Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size

Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size

Xiaomi said the MiMo series of AI models optimise reasoning capabilities in a relatively small size.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 19:17 IST
Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

Xiaomi’s MiMo-7B-Base is pre-trained on 25 trillion tokens

Highlights
  • MiMo is a seven-billion-parameter-sized AI model
  • It is said to be built entirely in-house from scratch
  • MiMo is said to match the performance of OpenAI o1-mini
Advertisement

Xiaomi on Tuesday released an open-source reasoning-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model. Dubbed MiMo, the family of reasoning models innovate the optimisation of reasoning capability in a relatively smaller parameter size. This is also the first open-source reasoning model by the tech giant, and it competes with Chinese models such as DeepSeek R1 and Alibaba's Qwen QwQ-32B, and global reasoning models including OpenAI's o1 and Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking. The MiMo family comprises four different models, each with unique use cases.

Xiaomi's MiMo Reasoning AI Model to Compete With DeepSeek R1

With the MiMo series of AI models, Xiaomi researchers aimed to solve the size problem in reasoning AI models. Reasoning models (at least ones that can be measured) have around 24 billion or more parameters. The large size is kept to achieve uniform and simultaneous improvements in both coding and mathematical capabilities of large language models, something considered difficult to achieve with smaller models.

In comparison, MiMo features seven billion parameters, and Xiaomi claims that its performance matches OpenAI's o1-mini and outperforms several reasoning models with 32 billion parameters. The researchers claimed that the base AI model was pre-trained on 25 trillion tokens.

The researchers claimed that such efficiency was achieved by optimising data preprocessing pipelines, enhancing text extraction toolkits, and applying multidimensional data filtering. Further, MiMo's pre-training included a three-stage data mixture strategy.

Based on internal testing, the Xiaomi researchers claim that the MiMo-7B-Base scores 75.2 on the BIG-Bench Hard (BBH) benchmark for reasoning capabilities. The zero-shot reinforcement learning (RL)-based MiMo-7B-RL-Zero is claimed to excel in mathematics and coding-related tasks, and scores 55.4 on the AIME benchmark, outperforming o1-mini by 4.7 points.

As MiMo is an open-source AI model, it can be downloaded from Xiaomi's listing on GitHub and Hugging Face. The technical paper details the model's architecture as well as the pre-training and post-training processes. It is a text-based model and does not have multimodal capabilities. Similar to most open-source releases, the details about the model's dataset is not known.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MiMo, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature

Related Stories

Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC Debuts in India
  2. Amazon Launches All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With These Features
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone Production Said to Have Begun at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind
  5. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers, Cancels Titanfall Game
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Partners With GSMA to Enable VoLTE by Default on Galaxy Phones With One UI 7
  2. Samsung Retains Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 0.2 Percent YoY in Q1 2025: Canalys
  3. Xiaomi MiMo AI Models Launched With Efficient Reasoning, Small Size
  4. Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Drops Again; Goes on Sale at This Price From May 1
  6. iPhone 17 Air Spotted in Leaked Hands-on Video, Appears to Be Slimmer Than the iPhone 16 Pro
  7. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers at Respawn and Other Studios, Cancels Titanfall Game
  8. Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025
  9. iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India
  10. Varunan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »