Netflix has announced a big expansion of its Tamil film slate in 2023, with the global streaming giant acquiring the streaming rights for 18 Tamil-language films. The 18 films will be released across the year after completing their theatrical runs, as per Netflix's statement. With this, Netflix is turning its focus to serving fans of regional language films, with the lucrative Tamil film industry getting a big boost from this announcement. Popular upcoming releases, including Dhanush starrer Vaathi and the tentatively titled AK 62 directed by Vignesh Shivan, are part of the list.

“Our audience has a huge appetite for locally authentic and global stories across India and we want to give them more of what they love. Films like Beast, Doctor and Gatta Kushti were enjoyed and created conversations among our audiences globally and we're confident that our new line-up of Tamil films will have the same effect,” said Monika Shergill, VP - Content at Netflix. Some of the films in the list, including Gatta Kushti, have already released theatrically and performed fairly well.

Netflix will hope to capitalise on global interest in these films, allowing viewers the world over to watch films that may not widely release theatrically outside of the key regional markets. “The slate presents a variety of films across multiple genres and highlights the bounty of creative talent from South India and with the work that we do behind the scenes around our dubbing and subtitles, we're pleased to make these films accessible to wider audiences across India and every corner of the world,” continued Shergill.

As mentioned, many of these films will be available in multiple languages, thanks to dubbing and subtitle work by Netflix. This will include Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in most cases, although some titles will also be available to stream in Hindi.

The list of films includes various releases through the year from different production companies, with six releases from Lyca Productions, including ChandraMukhi 2, Naai Sekar Returns, the tentatively titled AK 62, and three untitled projects still in production. Others in the list of upcoming releases coming to Netflix include Aaryan, Gatta Kushti, Iraivan, Irugapatru, Japan, Jigar Thanda Double X, Maamannan, Revolver Rita, Thalaikoothal, Thangalaan, Varalaru Mukkiyam, and Dhanush starrer Vaathi, which has been filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

