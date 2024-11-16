Technology News
Matka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Varun Tej's Crime Drama Online

Varun Tej’s Matka heads to Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 after a mixed reception in theatres.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 November 2024 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Streaming Updates

The plot captures Vasu's evolution from a refugee to the "King of Matka.

  • Matka streams on Amazon Prime in December 2024
  • Varun Tej stars in this gangster drama, set in the 1950s-1980s
  • Matka gets mixed reviews after its November 2024 theatrical release
Varun Tej's latest film Matka premiered in theatres on November 14, 2024, bringing a gangster period drama to audiences. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film explores the journey of a man rising from poverty to becoming a gambling kingpin. Varun Tej's latest period crime drama Matka is slated to release on Prime Video by mid-December. The film, which hit theatres on November 14, 2024, has received mixed responses from critics and audiences alike.

Amazon Prime Video acquired the streaming rights to the film before its theatrical debut, ensuring it reaches a broader audience after its box office run. While the exact release date is awaited, it is anticipated in the third week of December.

Official Trailer and Plot of Matka

Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar, is a period gangster drama set between 1958 and 1982 in Visakhapatnam. The narrative follows Vasu, portrayed by Varun Tej, a man who rises from poverty to immense wealth through gambling. The plot captures Vasu's evolution from a refugee to the "King of Matka." The film's vintage setting has been praised for its nostalgic depiction of the era, with impressive visuals and costumes that authentically capture the time period. The Hindi trailer of Matka highlights intense moments and retro-styled visuals, building anticipation for the film's OTT release.

Cast and Crew of Matka

The film features an ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sujatha and Nora Fatehi as Sofia. Other prominent actors include Saloni Aswani, P. Ravi Shankar, Kishore, Naveen Chandra, and Ajay Ghosh. Karuna Kumar, known for his directorial work in Palasa, helmed the project. Music was composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Kishor Kumar handled the cinematography. The film was produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri under Vyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainments.

Reception of Matka

Upon its theatrical release, Matka garnered mixed reviews. While Varun Tej's transformation and performance were widely appreciated, the predictable storyline and pacing were criticised. Despite its period-specific detailing and engaging moments centred on gambling, the film struggled at the box office amidst stiff competition from other releases like Kanguva and Diwali hits Ka, Amaran, and Lucky Bhaskar. Reports suggest that the film's lukewarm reception accelerated its OTT release timeline.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Matka, Varun Tej, gangster drama, Prime Video, OTT release, period film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
EBA Establishes Stricter Oversight for Firms Handling Crypto-Assets and Payments: Details
Apple Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments as Indian Smartphone Market Grew 5.6 Percent in Q3 2024: IDC
