Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, the remaster of the original Sega classic from 2006, is coming to consoles. Following its launch on PC in January, the fighting game will release on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2 soon, Sega announced Sunday. Virtua Fighter 5 REVO on consoles will feature cross-play support, rollback netcode and more. The publisher also provided an update on the new Virtua Fighter project in development at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Coming to Consoles

Sega announced that Virtua Fighter 5 REVO was going multi-platform at a Virtua Fighter Direct livestream on Sunday.

“I know we've kept you waiting, but our Steam release Virtua Figher 5 REVO is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2,” Seiji Aoki, legacy Virtua Fighter projects producer at Sega, said during the stream.

“Since Virtua Fighter 5 REVO's launch, we've heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official VF discord and other channels. We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, so we are happy to bring you this announcement,” he added.

Aoki confirmed that the remaster on consoles will support cross-play, rollback functionality present in the Steam version and new content that will be revealed in a future update. The console port of Virtua Fighter 5 REVO does not have a confirmed release date yet.

At the VF Direct livestream, Sega also shared an update on the new Virtua Fighter project that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 last year. The publisher showed off footage of a legacy fighter, Wolf Hawkfield, coming to the next mainline Virtua Fighter game, revealing a brand-new look for the character. Sega also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the development process for the new Virtua Fighter project at RGG Studio.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO was released on PC (via Steam) on January 28. The remaster features 4K visuals, additional content and rollback netcode that minimises lag during online play.