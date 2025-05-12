Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO on consoles will feature cross-play support, rollback netcode and new content.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 May 2025 12:10 IST
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO released on Steam on January 28

Highlights
  • Virtua Fighter 5 REVO will feature rollback netcode on consoles
  • Console release date has not been announced yet
  • Sega also confirmed a legacy fighter for the new Virtua Fighter project
Advertisement

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, the remaster of the original Sega classic from 2006, is coming to consoles. Following its launch on PC in January, the fighting game will release on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2 soon, Sega announced Sunday. Virtua Fighter 5 REVO on consoles will feature cross-play support, rollback netcode and more. The publisher also provided an update on the new Virtua Fighter project in development at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Coming to Consoles

Sega announced that Virtua Fighter 5 REVO was going multi-platform at a Virtua Fighter Direct livestream on Sunday.

“I know we've kept you waiting, but our Steam release Virtua Figher 5 REVO is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2,” Seiji Aoki, legacy Virtua Fighter projects producer at Sega, said during the stream.

“Since Virtua Fighter 5 REVO's launch, we've heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official VF discord and other channels. We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, so we are happy to bring you this announcement,” he added.

Aoki confirmed that the remaster on consoles will support cross-play, rollback functionality present in the Steam version and new content that will be revealed in a future update. The console port of Virtua Fighter 5 REVO does not have a confirmed release date yet.

At the VF Direct livestream, Sega also shared an update on the new Virtua Fighter project that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 last year. The publisher showed off footage of a legacy fighter, Wolf Hawkfield, coming to the next mainline Virtua Fighter game, revealing a brand-new look for the character. Sega also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the development process for the new Virtua Fighter project at RGG Studio.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO was released on PC (via Steam) on January 28. The remaster features 4K visuals, additional content and rollback netcode that minimises lag during online play.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Virtua Fighter
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, Virtua Fighter, Sega, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iOS 19 Will Reportedly Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices for More Convenience
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
  3. Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: The E-reader Champ Is Back
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online
  2. Alcatel V3 Ultra Moniker Confirmed, Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
  3. Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2
  4. Nesippaya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar's Romantic Thriller Online?
  5. Rathasaatchi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Duster OTT Release Date: When and Where to American Thriller TV Series Online?
  7. iOS 19 Will Reportedly Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices for More Convenience
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Reportedly Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra-Like ‘Squircle’ Design
  9. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Listed on Oppo's Website Ahead of Launch on May 13
  10. Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »