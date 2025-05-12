Technology News
English Edition

Rathasaatchi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Rathasaatchi is a Tamil movie directed by Rafiq Ismail and based on the story of Kathigal of Jayamohan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2025 11:37 IST
Rathasaatchi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ultra Movie Parlour

Rathasaatchi was released on 9th December on AhaTamil

Highlights
  • Rathasaatchi was released on 9th December on AhaTamil
  • Now, the movie has been re-released on AhaTamil
  • The movie covers the story of a young boy and a policeman who meet in a
Advertisement

Rathasaatchi is re-released by Namma on AhaTamil. It was first released on December 09, 2022. It is an Indian Tamil Language movie action-packed movie directed by Rafiq Ismail. The movie features Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, along with Harish Kumar. This is the story of a youngster who is in a constant battle with the landlords and surrenders himself after killing a cop in the custodial death. The story revolves around what the system will do to protect or discard him.

When and Where to Watch Rathasaatchi Online?

Rathasaatchi, after its theatrical release in December 2022, is now set for its OTT release on AhaTamil.

Cast and Crew of Rathasaatchi

The movie is written and directed by Rafiq Ismail, and Jaymohan is the co-writer. The movie's main cast includes Kanna Ravi, Aaru Bala, Nitharsana C. Kalidoss, Harish Kumar, Elango Kumaravel, Vinoth Munna, O.A.K Sunder, and Charles Vinoth, amongst the top cast.

Storyline of Rathasaatchi

Rathasaatchi is the story of a gold medalist named Appu, who became a rebel in the 1980s in Tamil Nadu. He fights against the oppressing landlord and the cops; He fights against the communist ideology in that region. Appu's friend Iqbal dies in police custody, which he opposes, and ends up killing the cop who was responsible for his death. It becomes national news, and he seeks refuge at the nakalities. Appu decides to surrender to the cops to avoid violence.

What happens following contrasts as Jaymohan's short story of Kathaigal inspires the movie. The movie comes to a point where a Naxal and a cop meet at a point, and only one question in the climax turns around the whole perspective of the user.

Reception

The movie was earlier released on the OTT platform on 9th December 2022. It has now been released on Aha Tamil. It is the story of a young Naxal boy and a policeman leading two opposite lives who meet at one point. This is an interesting moment with a very thought-provoking climax; one question that changes the whole perspective is bound to change everything around. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.2/10

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rathasaatchi, Tamil Movie, Action, Thriller, Re-Release, OTT Release, Aha Tamil Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mistral Medium 3 Multimodal AI Model Released, Outperforms Llama 4 Maverick
Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Goes Live, Maximum Stake Limit Expanded to 2,048 ETH
Rathasaatchi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
  3. Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: The E-reader Champ Is Back
#Latest Stories
  1. Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Announced For PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2
  2. Nesippaya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar's Romantic Thriller Online?
  3. Rathasaatchi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Duster OTT Release Date: When and Where to American Thriller TV Series Online?
  5. iOS 19 Will Reportedly Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices for More Convenience
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Reportedly Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra-Like ‘Squircle’ Design
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Listed on Oppo's Website Ahead of Launch on May 13
  8. Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders; Sony WH-1000XM6 to Debut on May 15
  10. US FTC Backs DOJ Proposal in Google Search Antitrust Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »