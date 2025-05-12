Rathasaatchi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Rathasaatchi is re-released by Namma on AhaTamil. It was first released on December 09, 2022. It is an Indian Tamil Language movie action-packed movie directed by Rafiq Ismail. The movie features Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, along with Harish Kumar. This is the story of a youngster who is in a constant battle with the landlords and surrenders himself after killing a cop in the custodial death. The story revolves around what the system will do to protect or discard him.

When and Where to Watch Rathasaatchi Online?

Rathasaatchi, after its theatrical release in December 2022, is now set for its OTT release on AhaTamil.

Cast and Crew of Rathasaatchi

The movie is written and directed by Rafiq Ismail, and Jaymohan is the co-writer. The movie's main cast includes Kanna Ravi, Aaru Bala, Nitharsana C. Kalidoss, Harish Kumar, Elango Kumaravel, Vinoth Munna, O.A.K Sunder, and Charles Vinoth, amongst the top cast.

Storyline of Rathasaatchi

Rathasaatchi is the story of a gold medalist named Appu, who became a rebel in the 1980s in Tamil Nadu. He fights against the oppressing landlord and the cops; He fights against the communist ideology in that region. Appu's friend Iqbal dies in police custody, which he opposes, and ends up killing the cop who was responsible for his death. It becomes national news, and he seeks refuge at the nakalities. Appu decides to surrender to the cops to avoid violence.

What happens following contrasts as Jaymohan's short story of Kathaigal inspires the movie. The movie comes to a point where a Naxal and a cop meet at a point, and only one question in the climax turns around the whole perspective of the user.

Reception

The movie was earlier released on the OTT platform on 9th December 2022. It has now been released on Aha Tamil. It is the story of a young Naxal boy and a policeman leading two opposite lives who meet at one point. This is an interesting moment with a very thought-provoking climax; one question that changes the whole perspective is bound to change everything around. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.2/10