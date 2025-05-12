Technology News
Duster OTT Release Date: When and Where to American Thriller TV Series Online?

Duster is an upcoming American thriller TV series that is set in the 1970s Southwest America.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2025 11:35 IST
Duster OTT Release Date: When and Where to American Thriller TV Series Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Duster," the 1970s-set crime thriller series from J.J. Abrams, premieres on Max on May 15, 2025

Highlights
  • Duster is an American Thriller TV series
  • The plot follows Jim and Nina's partnership to end a crime syndicate
  • Duster will stream on JioHotstar from May 16th, 2025
Duster is an upcoming American Thriller series that has been created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. The series is set to hit the digital screens soon on JioHotstar. Duster features Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson in the lead role, accompanied by other talent in the cast. The plot is set in the year 1970, Southwest America, where the first black female FBI agent hires a getaway driver to bring an end to a crime syndicate. Duster will start streaming from May 16, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Duster

Duster premieres on May 16,the syndicate and bring closure to the organization. The duo's partnership is then challenged by twists, turns, and dark secrets, accompanied by their mission.
2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. The series will have 8 episodes that will be released weekly.

Official Trailer and Plot of Duster

Duster revolves around the story of Jim, portrayed by Josh Holloway, who is a professional getaway driver. Now that he is stuck with a crime syndicate, Nina (Rachel Hilson), the FBI's first black female agent, hires Jim to bring an end to.Duster is packed with ultimate action sequences and keeps the audience engaged until the end.

Cast and Crew of Duster

Duster has prominent and talented faces like Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, supported by other star cast like Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, and more. The writer and director of Duster is J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. The music has been composed by Laura Karpman, while the cinematography has been crafted by Carmen Cabana. The series has been made under three production houses, including Bad Robot Productions, TinkerToy Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

Reception of Duster

Duster is an upcoming television series that will premiere on May 16th, 2025, on JioHotstar. This is highly anticipated by those who love thriller series.

 

Comments

Duster OTT Release Date: When and Where to American Thriller TV Series Online?
