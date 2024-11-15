Smartphone shipments in India grew by 5.6 percent year on year (YoY) and the number of handsets shipped in the country rose to 46 million units, according to data from the International Data Corporation's (IDC). Apple saw its market share rise to 8.6 percent, up from 5.7 percent in Q3 2023. Other smartphone makers that recorded an increase in market share include Vivo, Oppo, Motorola, and iQOO, while brands like Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus saw a decline in the same period.

Smartphone Companies Shipped 38 Million 5G Smartphones in Q3 2024

According to details from the IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Apple recorded its highest quarterly shipment in India to date, with the iPhone maker shipping as many as 4 million units. Samsung's share fell to 19 percent in Q3 2024, while Apple's share rose to 71 percent YoY.

The Cupertino firm's bestselling smartphone models were the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 13 — the latter was launched n 2021 and is no longer sold via Apple's website in India. These handsets were also the highest shipped models via online channels.

The share of 5G smartphones increased to 83 percent, which is considerably higher than 57 percent in Q3 2023. Among these, the shipments of budget 5G handsets nearly touched the 50 percent mark. Meanwhile, the average selling price of 5G smartphones fell 20 percent YoY to $292 (roughly Rs. 24,700).

On the other hand, the ASP of smartphones (overall) grew by 0.9 percent YoY up to $258 ((roughly Rs. 21,800). The midrange segment grew by 42 percent YoY, while the flagship segment rose from 2 percent in Q3 2023 to 4 percent in the previous quarter, an increase of 86 percent.

According to data provided by the IDC, the highest shipped smartphones with 5G connectivity in the previous quarter were the Redmi 13C, iPhone 15, Oppo K12x, Vivo T3x and Vivo Y28. Vivo's lead ((in terms of growth) over its rivals remained unchallenged in Q3 2024, buoyed with models such as the Vivo T3 and Vivo V40 series, according to the report.