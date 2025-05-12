Technology News
Nesippaya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar's Romantic Thriller Online?

Akash Murli's starrer film, Nesippaya, a story of love, conflicts, and redemption, will stream on Sun NXT on May 16, 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2025 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar in Nesippaya, A Love Story Tested by Distance and Mystery

  • Tamil film Nesippaya premieres on Sun NXT on May 16, 2025
  • Directed by Vishnu Vardhan; starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar
  • Emotional plot with a suspense twist, backed by Yuvan Shankar Raja’s mu
Nesippaya, meaning “Beloved”, is a Tamil romantic thriller film that has created a lot of buzz due to its out-of-the-box storyline and heartwarming performances by the actors. This film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan, who created magic with the storyline and presented the story loaded with love, redemption, and conflict. The story shows two individuals who belong to different worlds but are brought together by destiny, only to get separated by a lot of misunderstandings. There is romance, mystery and more to it.

When and Where to Watch Nesippaya

The movie was released in theatres on January 14, 2025. It had a decent run at the box office and has hit the heart of the audience with emotions. It was not just released in Tamil Nadu, but also in Kerala and Karnataka. The viewers who couldn't watch it in theatre have the chance to watch it online on Sun NXT, on May 16, 2025. The film will be released with English subtitles so that a broader audience can enjoy it.

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

The glimpse of Nesippaya could be seen during late December 2024, presenting college romance and suspense. The plot revolves around Arjun, an engineering student and Diya, a dancer. The journey of love starts when Diya has to move to Portugal to start her career, and the twists take place from there. Arjun finds that Diya is stuck in a murder case, thus, Arjun leaves for Portugal and starts exploring the past to appeal for justice and reconciliation. The film shuffles between romance and thriller, which keeps the viewers engaged with the story.

Cast and Crew Behind Nesippaya

The casting includes Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar giving stellar performances in the lead. Other actors are Khushbu Sundar, R. Sarathkumar, Kalki Koechlin and Prabhu. The film has been written by Vishnu Vardhan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Neelan Sekar and produced by X. B. Film creators.
Reception and Early Buzz

Before the release on OTT, Nesippaya has gained a lot of love from the viewers by getting an IMDb rating of 9.5/10. This gripping story will also make you connect with the heartfelt emotions.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nesippaya, Nesippaya Movie 2025, SunNXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Message Summarisation, AI-Powered Chat Wallpapers Spotted in Development
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Could Reportedly Debut With Antioxidant Index Feature
