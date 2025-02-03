Technology News
English Edition

Medical Dreams OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sharman Joshi’s Show

Sharman Joshi’s Medical Dreams delves into the challenges faced by NEET aspirants. Releases on Feb 4, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2025 21:49 IST
Medical Dreams OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sharman Joshi’s Show

Photo Credit: YouTube

Medical Dreams releases on the TVF Girliyapa YouTube channel.

Highlights
  • Medical Dreams releases on the TVF Girliyapa YouTube channel on Feb 4
  • Sharman Joshi plays Subrat Sinha, an inspiring NEET mentor
  • The series follows three aspirants battling NEET’s tough competition
Advertisement

Sharman Joshi's latest web series, Medical Dreams, is set to make its digital debut, focusing on the lives of students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The series explores the intense journey of aspiring medical students as they navigate the challenges of one of India's most competitive examinations. Viewers can expect a realistic portrayal of the struggles, aspirations and determination required to secure a place in medical colleges. The recently released trailer has already generated significant anticipation, with fans eager to witness this gripping storyline.

When and Where to Watch Medical Dreams

The series Medical Dreams will be available for streaming on TVF's Girliyapa YouTube channel. The official release date has been confirmed as February 4, 2025. With YouTube as the chosen platform, the series is accessible to a wide audience, ensuring that aspirants and entertainment enthusiasts alike can follow the journey of the characters without subscription barriers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Medical Dreams

The trailer of Medical Dreams provides a glimpse into the lives of three NEET aspirants, Shree, Dhwani and Samarth, each coming from diverse backgrounds. Their journey is guided by Subrat Sinha, a biology teacher portrayed by Sharman Joshi. The character of Sinha is depicted as a source of wisdom and motivation, helping students navigate academic pressures and personal struggles. The series highlights the emotional and psychological toll of preparing for a crucial examination while showcasing the resilience of students striving for a medical career.

Cast and Crew of Medical Dreams

The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Sharman Joshi in the pivotal role of Subrat Sinha. Supporting roles are played by Rrama Sharma, Aishwarya, Rishabh Joshi, Saloni Daini, Boloram Das, Garima Vikrant Singh and Jaya Ojha. Medical Dreams has been created by Arunabh Kumar and Anant Singh Bhaatu, with direction by Ashutosh Pankaj. The screenplay has been crafted by Swasti Jain, Abhishek Srivastava, Swarnadeep Biswas and Nikita Okhade, bringing an authentic touch to the portrayal of the competitive exam scenario.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Medical Dreams, Sharman Joshi, NEET Exam, TVF Girliyapa, OTT Release, Web Series, Indian Web Series, Medical Entrance, NEET Preparation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February
Beyond the Gym: How AI Is Transforming Home Workouts in India
Medical Dreams OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sharman Joshi’s Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Launch Date Allegedly Leaked
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  4. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  5. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  6. Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  8. India Expands Aadhaar Authentication to Public and Private Entities
  9. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Demon City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oni Goroshi Live-Action Adaptation Online?
  2. Medical Dreams OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sharman Joshi’s Show
  3. The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: Malayalam Action Thriller to Stream on Sony LIV
  5. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Coming Soon
  6. Indian Government Expands Aadhaar Authentication Service to Public and Private Entities
  7. Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM
  8. Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion
  10. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »