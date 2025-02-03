Technology News
English Edition

Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February

The last State of Play presentation was streamed in September 2024, where Sony revealed Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 February 2025 15:02 IST
Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony usually hosts a State of Play broadcast at the start of the year in January or February

Highlights
  • The State of Play showcase could be streamed mid-February
  • Sony recently shuffled PlayStation leadership, appinting a new sole CEO
  • The State of Play broadcast could provide an update on Ghost of Yotei
Advertisement

Sony is said to be planning a State of Play games showcase for later this month. The PlayStation parent will likely share updates on upcoming first-party and third-party titles. The last State of Play presentation was streamed in September 2024, where Sony revealed Sucker Punch's upcoming action-adventure title, Ghost of Yotei.

State of Play Broadcast Tipped for February

The information comes from industry insider Nate the Hate, who has previously shared accurate predictions and leaks about games. Responding to a user on X, the tipster claimed Sony's next State of Play showcase was coming this month.

While he did not share the exact date for State of Play, he hinted that the presentation could be held in the middle of February, around Valentine's Day.

No other details about the showcase are available, and Sony has not confirmed a State of Play stream yet. But the company usually hosts a State of Play event at the start of the year. In 2024, a PlayStation State of Play was streamed on January 31.

What to Expect at State of Play

The last State of Play showcase was livestreamed on September 24, 2024, where Sony finally revealed Sucker Punch's follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima — Ghost of Yotei. The packed event included updates, announcements and trailers for over 20 games on PS5 and PS VR2.

For the next State of Play, Sony could provide updates on upcoming PS5 games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Phantom Blade Zero, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and more.

The company could also provide an update on Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine; the studio has not shared any details about the superhero title since it was revealed in 2021.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Sony had cancelled two of its unannounced live service projects at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. Sony confirmed the cancellations to the publication and said the titles were cancelled “following a recent review” at the company.

More recently, the Japanese firm announced a leadership shakeup at PlayStation, with Hideaki Nishino appointed as the sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Nishino had been sharing CEO duties with PlayStation co-CEO Hermen Hulst since last year. Hulst, meanwhile, will continue as head of PlayStation Studios, focusing on Sony's first-party outlay.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PlayStation, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China

Related Stories

Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Here's What Samsung Might Call Its Tri-Fold Device When It Launches
  3. Gabit Smart Ring Review
  4. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  5. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  6. JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications, Images Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe
  4. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February
  5. New Cosmic Surveys Reveal Unexpected Clues About Universe’s Evolution
  6. DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China
  7. Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Come in White Colour Option; to Launch Alongside Watch X2
  9. OpenAI Introduces Deep Research in ChatGPT, an AI Agent That Can Conduct Multi-Step Research
  10. Apple Tipped to Replace Long AppleCare+ Packages With Monthly and Annual Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »