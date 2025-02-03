Sony is said to be planning a State of Play games showcase for later this month. The PlayStation parent will likely share updates on upcoming first-party and third-party titles. The last State of Play presentation was streamed in September 2024, where Sony revealed Sucker Punch's upcoming action-adventure title, Ghost of Yotei.

State of Play Broadcast Tipped for February

The information comes from industry insider Nate the Hate, who has previously shared accurate predictions and leaks about games. Responding to a user on X, the tipster claimed Sony's next State of Play showcase was coming this month.

While he did not share the exact date for State of Play, he hinted that the presentation could be held in the middle of February, around Valentine's Day.

No other details about the showcase are available, and Sony has not confirmed a State of Play stream yet. But the company usually hosts a State of Play event at the start of the year. In 2024, a PlayStation State of Play was streamed on January 31.

What to Expect at State of Play

The last State of Play showcase was livestreamed on September 24, 2024, where Sony finally revealed Sucker Punch's follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima — Ghost of Yotei. The packed event included updates, announcements and trailers for over 20 games on PS5 and PS VR2.

For the next State of Play, Sony could provide updates on upcoming PS5 games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Phantom Blade Zero, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and more.

The company could also provide an update on Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine; the studio has not shared any details about the superhero title since it was revealed in 2021.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Sony had cancelled two of its unannounced live service projects at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. Sony confirmed the cancellations to the publication and said the titles were cancelled “following a recent review” at the company.

More recently, the Japanese firm announced a leadership shakeup at PlayStation, with Hideaki Nishino appointed as the sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Nishino had been sharing CEO duties with PlayStation co-CEO Hermen Hulst since last year. Hulst, meanwhile, will continue as head of PlayStation Studios, focusing on Sony's first-party outlay.