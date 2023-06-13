The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset just got announced last week, and Apple already has some big projects lined up for it. As per Sigmund Judge from Screentimes, the upcoming Apple TV+ show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is being filmed in a 3D format to support the new headset. The live-action series was originally ordered in January, last year, in collaboration with its IP owner Legendary, further expanding the MonsterVerse, which explores humanity's battle to survive in a world where mythical monsters have come to life. Currently, there is no release window for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

“Based on conversations this week with people familiar with its production, I can confirm that the upcoming @Monsterverse series has been shooting in Apple's Spatial Video format,” the tweet reads, confirming that the 10-episode-long series is coming to Apple Vision Pro. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans, which levelled San Francisco and instilled the reality of monsters living among humans. As is the case with these MonsterVerse movies, the plot will largely centre around one group — or in this case, family — who will uncover long-buried secrets that link their familial heritage to a secret organisation called Monarch — presumably the research company responsible for the conception of the kaijus.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters coming to Apple Vision Pro.



Based on conversations this week with people familiar with its production, I can confirm that the upcoming @Monsterverse series has been shooting in Apple's Spatial Video format, unveiled earlier this week during Apple's… pic.twitter.com/xfP18rvgSz — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) June 11, 2023

Legendary Television leads production on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, with Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) taking over as executive producers. In one of his replies, Judge also revealed that the Vision Pro version is simply an 'extra cool' addition and that those who don't own the device can simply watch the show on Apple TV+. It's not clear whether King Kong will make an appearance in the show, given Toho, owner of the Godzilla character, seems to be the only company that has licensed the rights to Legendary.

The King Kong property is otherwise owned by Warner Bros. 2014's Godzilla reboot marked the beginning of the MonsterVerse, earning $524.9 million (about Rs. 4,328 crore) at the global box office. Its commercial success spawned an entire franchise featuring a shared fictional universe that starred other mythical monsters. The latest instalment in the series was Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) from director Adam Wingard, which grossed $470.1 million (about Rs. 3,876 crore), with a follow-up planned for March 2024 titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Unlike other virtual reality headsets in the market, the Apple Vision Pro comes with EyeSight technology which allows the user to remain aware of their surroundings. However, it's not just a translucent glass pane but instead, comes equipped with camera sensors that make your eyes visible to a neighbour while in AR mode. The device resembles a pair of ski goggles, with Apple claiming that users can perform actions via their eyes by simply focusing on graphical elements on the visor. Tap and voice controls are enabled as well, alongside a discrete battery that runs along a fine cable, offering two hours of juice. The device is priced at $3,499 (about Rs. 2.9 lakhs), with no word on an India launch date.

If the report is to be believed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will likely release in both standard format for Apple TV+ and 3D for Vision Pro owners. There is no word on a release window as of now.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.