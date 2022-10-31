Technology News
Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Plans a Perfect Murder in Netflix Movie

Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi star alongside in Monica, O My Darling.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Netflix's Monica, O My Darling

Highlights
  • Monica, O My Darling drops November 11 on Netflix
  • The film is described as a dark comedy neo-noir whodunnit
  • Vasan Bala (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota) directs the film

Monica, O My Darling trailer is finally here. After dropping a music video during its online-only Tudum event held last month, Netflix has now revealed the trailer for its upcoming whodunnit comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead. Vasan Bala — writer-director on Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and co-writer on Bombay Velvet — directs the black comedy from a script penned by Yogesh Chandekar. The filmmaker describes the movie as an “ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved.” Monica, O My Darling drops November 11 on Netflix.

The trailer for Monica, O My Darling opens with a voiceover by the titular Monica (Qureshi). “Mr. Jayanth Arkhedkar? The police are waiting for you. Come here fast,” she says, referring to Rao's character, who seems to have gotten involved with the wrong group of people. A teaser from August revealed that Jayanth, a young man, hailing from the “exotic” town of Angola had met up with Monica, a crime lord of sorts, hoping to strike an undisclosed deal. The latter now seems to have committed a felony in the new Monica, O My Darling trailer, dragging in Jayanth as a suspect/ her accomplice, just because they slept together. There's photographic evidence of the two getting coy, apparently.

“That b--ch is blackmailing me also,” an unnamed henchman (Sikander Kher) informs Jayanth in the Monica, O My Darling trailer, who is taken aback after discovering Monica is holding one of the accountants as a hostage. “Who sleeps around with accounts department?” he asks, which is taken as an insult by the unnamed official (Bagavathi Perumal). To escape her stronghold, the trio conjure up a plan, which is to murder Monica and submerge her carcass in a nearby lake. Another interesting thing to note here is that both Jayanth and the henchman seem to have some history, as revealed in the dialogue: “You know why my father loves you? Because you've come from nowhere. And you'll do anything to make it.”

Throughout the Monica, O My Darling trailer, we're treated to visuals of Jayanth experimenting with various butcher knives, testing the rigidity of a waist belt, and escorting what's presumably Monica's body, late at night. We're then introduced to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naidu, played by Radhika Apte, who reunites with the film's writer Chandekar, following 2018's Andhadhun. Sporting a peculiar accent, she's come in to question Jayanth, on his whereabouts on the day of the murder. “Don't fall for my face, take me seriously,” she warns him. “I can't help it if I'm so pretty.”

The Monica, O My Darling trailer ends with a montage of Jayanth hiding evidence, threatening the accountant to keep his mouth shut, and coming up with the idea of poking holes in the dead body, to prevent it from floating. His character maintains a keen interest in physics, which makes sense since he's said to be a robotics expert.

Monica, O My Darling drops November 11 on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Zayn Marie Khan
  • Director
    Vasan Bala
  • Producer
    Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, Dikssha J Routray
  • Production
    Matchbox Shots
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bharti Airtel Records 89 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit Amid Higher Subscriber Realisation
RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1 With Participation From 9 Banks

