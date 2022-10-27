Technology News
Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Is Back to Hunt Down Remaining Victims

Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia joins the cast as Victor, an accomplice to J’s murder mission.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows was renewed for season 2 in October 2021

Highlights
  • Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 comprises 8 episodes
  • Prime Video has set a November 9 release date
  • Mayank Sharma returns to direct the new season

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 trailer is here. Following a teaser reveal last week, Amazon Prime Video has now unveiled a two-minute-long trailer for the Abhishek Bachchan-led psychological thriller's sophomore run. Technically, this serves as the third chapter in the saga, as season 1 was simply called “Breathe.” Mayank Sharma returns to direct from a script that he co-wrote with four other members, promising “edge-of-the-seat thriller elements and ample drama, suspense, and desperate emotions.” Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 releases November 9, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 opens with Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Bachchan) being set free from the psychiatric facility, presumably on accord of decent behaviour. “Avinash, it's good to know that you're doing fine,” reveals a voiceover from one of the unnamed doctors. “But after what you've done, you know you'll never walk free.” Into the Shadows season 1 ended in a major fallout, revealing that Avinash himself was responsible for his child's kidnapping, though he was never aware of it. As it turned out, he's been suffering from a split personality disorder, creating a villainous, limping alter ego called J, who ordered the murder of 10 individuals as ransom.

“Freedom is a relative term,” Avinash says in response. “Whether I am here or outside doesn't make a difference.” The Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 trailer then cuts to highlight J's return, proving that the time spent within the institution hasn't suppressed his urge to kill. With six more victims left to “behead,” we are treated to some visuals from his heinous acts — leaving an unnamed bound and gagged person in the middle of the train tracks, asphyxiation, and drowning in fermenting wine. Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia joins the cast in the pivotal role of Victor, fanboying and assisting Avinash, or rather, J, to accomplish his goals. “The rules of the game are pretty simple,” he says. “Keep chilling and keep killing.”

Hot on their trails is Inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), who keeps getting his ears chewed out by superiors. “He came to see me last night,” Avinash's worried wife Abha (Nithya Menen) informs the police, in reference to the sinister new character. The Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 trailer then devolves into a montage of police questioning, chase sequences, and signs of our protagonist's dual personalities melding into one. “For the first time, it felt like J and I are one,” Avinash tells his wife, as we see a tampered racecar losing control and crashing into a concrete wall.

Director Mayank Sharma has co-written the new season of Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 with Arshad Syed (Adaalat), Vikram Tuli (Breathe), Priya Saggi (Rain), and Abhijeet Deshpande (Har Har Mahadev). The eight-episode series also sees Saiyami Kher (Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai) and Ivana Kaur (Made in Heaven) reprising their roles as Shirley and Avinash's daughter Siya, respectively.

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 releases November 9, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia
  • Director
    Mayank Sharma
  • Producer
    Vikram Malhotra
  • Production
    Abundantia Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
