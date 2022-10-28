Technology News
loading

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show

Set in the early 2000s the show dramatises the events of Bihar’s most dangerous criminal being apprehended.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 October 2022 13:55 IST
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show

Photo Credit: Netflix

Karan Tacker as IPS Amit Lodha in a still from Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Highlights
  • Netflix has not provided a release window for the show
  • Bhrav Dhulia (Rangbaaz) directs Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  • Karan Tacker, Abinash Tiwari, Ashutosh Rana lead the cast

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter just got a teaser. After unveiling the new Neeraj Pandey-helmed crime series, earlier this week, Netflix has now dropped a teaser for the same, starring Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary in the lead as two men on the opposite ends of the law. Bhrav Dhulia, best known for Rangbaaz season 1, directs the series, from a script penned by Uma Shankar (Maharani season 1). Currently, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter does not have a release window.

The trailer for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter opens with long shots of a band of police officers honing in around a settlement, which seems like the hotspot for criminal activities in the state. “There was a time when Bihar was thought to be the state with the highest crime rate and the lowest conviction rate,” the narrator says. While not directly implied, Netflix refers to the early 2000s timeline, when the dreaded gang lord Vijay Samrat held utmost control over criminal activities in the heartland of Bihar. Played by the aforementioned Tiwari, the crime lord was said to be notorious for extortion, kidnapping, and the massacre of numerous people, to the point where it became common routine in the location.

In the midst of the Samrat's substantial influence, enters a celebrated police officer Amit Lodha (Tacker), who recounted the struggles in his book, “Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught.” Netflix seems to be dramatising the events from the said book, and present it in an easily digestible format, for mainstream audiences. The Khakee: The Bihar Chapter teaser is presented like a montage, jumping between on-foot chase sequences, explosions, and friction with the government, who turned a blind eye to the heinous events. “A burning topic for the opposition. A challenge for the police,” Lodha describes the going-on of the state. “And for the civilians, it's God's will.”

The Khakee: The Bihar Chapter teaser then cuts to show the remaining cast members, namely Ashutosh Rana (War) as an unnamed senior officer and Sacred Games fame Jatin Sarna as an accomplice to the gang leader Samrat. The series also stars Nikita Dutta (The Big Bull), Ravi Kishan (The Whistleblower), Abhimanyu Singh (Sooryavanshi), Anup Soni (Crime Patrol), Aishwarya Sushmita (Special Ops 1.5), Shraddha Das (Ek Mini Katha), and Vinay Pathak (Bheja Fry).

“As an admirer of the platform, which stands for such diversity in content and formats, I am elated to announce Friday Storytellers' Partnership with Netflix for our upcoming series Khakee-The Bihar Chapter, creator Pandey said in a prepared statement. “This cop-and-crime thriller, set during the early 2000s in the heartland of Bihar, is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for some time. And through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavor alive with the tonality and treatment.”

Currently, there is no release window for Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Judging by the title, it seems like the show will be an anthology, of sorts.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, Vinay Pathak
  • Director
    Bhav Dhulia
  • Producer
    Shital Bhatia
  • Production
    Friday Storytellers
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: khakee the bihar chapter, khakee the bihar chapter teaser, khakee the bihar chapter trailer, khakee the bihar chapter cast, khakee the bihar chapter netflix, khakee the bihar chapter director, neeraj pandey, avinash tiwari, karan tacker, netflix india, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, Vinay Pathak
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
iPad Pro 2022 With M2, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Drop Physical Buttons: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Twitter Must Comply With Country's Rules After Musk Takeover, MoS IT Says
  3. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  4. Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  5. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  6. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Review: Function Over Form
  7. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  8. Realme 10 4G Price in India, Specifications Tipped: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 4G India Price, Specifications Tipped, May Get MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer Vastly Improved Camera Performance
  3. Xiaomi Discontinues Financial Services Business in India Days After Pulling Out Some Mi Apps: Report
  4. Twitter Deal: Parag Agrawal's 11-Month Tenure as Twitter CEO Said to End as Musk Gains Control
  5. Telegram to Auction Rare Usernames on New TON Blockchain Marketplace
  6. Bitcoin Momentum Drops Off to Settle Value Around $20,300 as Investors Look to Book Profits
  7. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show
  8. iPad Pro 2022 With M2, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.