Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self Sufficient in AI: Report

Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report

Microsoft’s AI Chief said the company needs to develop frontier AI models and train them with their own data.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 11:32 IST
Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report

Photo Credit: Mustafa Suleyman

Microsoft wants to make all of its products AI-first

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft has created a new Superintelligence team
  • Suleyman’s comments about AI come after Microsoft’s new OpenAI deal
  • Microsoft can now independently develop AGI
Advertisement

Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) chief, Mustafa Suleyman, has been vocally speaking about the technology and the company's long-term vision in recent days. The executive has spoken about how the Redmond-based tech giant wants to build a “humanist AI,” create ethical guardrails around superintelligence, and keep erotica far away from the technology. As per a report, Suleyman has now spoken about the need for Microsoft to be self-sufficient in the AI space, a strategy the company has shied away from so far.

Mustafa Suleyman Believes Microsoft Should Handle End-to-End AI Systems

The CEO of Microsoft AI recently spoke with Business Insider, sharing the company's vision around AI. "Microsoft needs to be self-sufficient in AI. And to do that, we have to train frontier models of all scales with our own data and compute at the state-of-the-art level,” Suleyman told the publication.

Interestingly, this is the first time a Microsoft representative has used “self-sufficiency” to describe the company's AI strategy. And the new deal with OpenAI might be the catalyst that triggered it. As per the report, the older deal with the AI giant barred the Windows maker from independently developing or researching artificial general intelligence (AGI).

But the new deal now has a specific clause that allows Microsoft to not only develop the technology, but also partner with other AI players for this. The company has taken advantage of this as well. Microsoft has already started forging AI partnerships outside of OpenAI, with Anthropic now powering Copilot and Claude gaining access to Excel.

But this will be a long road for the tech giant. While Microsoft has developed large language models (LLMs), they were small in size and largely aimed at research purposes. The OpenAI deal also meant that the company relied on it to provide most of the AI resources.

To focus on solving this, Microsoft created a new Superintelligence team. Led by Suleyman, this team will be working towards the end goal of developing a superintelligent AI, and likely pray to make it there before established players such as OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic can.

"We've got a huge mission ahead of us. We have $300 billion of revenues, a huge responsibility to make sure that all of our products are AI-first, that we deploy agents everywhere, and we really make all the workflows that customers use today much more intelligent,” Suleyman told the publication, adding, "We have the data, we also have the distribution, and we have the user interface. So I think it's just a matter of time before these things become really, really magical."

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Mustafa Suleyman, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Exclusive: iQOO 15's Launch Price Is Not What You'd Expect
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  4. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  6. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  7. Honor 500 Series Launch Teased; May Feature Horizontal Camera Island
  8. Sony's New PlayStation Gaming Monitor Will Charge Your PS5 Controller
  9. Indian Smartphone Market Marks Highest YoY Q3 Growth in Five Years: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Qualcomm Allegedly Preparing Snapdragon X Elite Chipsets to Power Future Android PCs
  3. Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report
  4. Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller
  5. Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades
  6. Samsung Vision AI Companion Brings Multilingual Support, Smart Features to 2025 TVs
  7. Honor 500 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon; Leaked Live Images Show Horizontal Camera Island
  8. Google One Storage Manager Reportedly Updated With Swipe-to-Delete UI and New Design
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed; Teased to Come in Black and White Colourways
  10. Exclusive: How Much Will the iQOO 15 Cost in India? We Have the Answer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »