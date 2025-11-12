Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) chief, Mustafa Suleyman, has been vocally speaking about the technology and the company's long-term vision in recent days. The executive has spoken about how the Redmond-based tech giant wants to build a “humanist AI,” create ethical guardrails around superintelligence, and keep erotica far away from the technology. As per a report, Suleyman has now spoken about the need for Microsoft to be self-sufficient in the AI space, a strategy the company has shied away from so far.

Mustafa Suleyman Believes Microsoft Should Handle End-to-End AI Systems

The CEO of Microsoft AI recently spoke with Business Insider, sharing the company's vision around AI. "Microsoft needs to be self-sufficient in AI. And to do that, we have to train frontier models of all scales with our own data and compute at the state-of-the-art level,” Suleyman told the publication.

Interestingly, this is the first time a Microsoft representative has used “self-sufficiency” to describe the company's AI strategy. And the new deal with OpenAI might be the catalyst that triggered it. As per the report, the older deal with the AI giant barred the Windows maker from independently developing or researching artificial general intelligence (AGI).

But the new deal now has a specific clause that allows Microsoft to not only develop the technology, but also partner with other AI players for this. The company has taken advantage of this as well. Microsoft has already started forging AI partnerships outside of OpenAI, with Anthropic now powering Copilot and Claude gaining access to Excel.

But this will be a long road for the tech giant. While Microsoft has developed large language models (LLMs), they were small in size and largely aimed at research purposes. The OpenAI deal also meant that the company relied on it to provide most of the AI resources.

To focus on solving this, Microsoft created a new Superintelligence team. Led by Suleyman, this team will be working towards the end goal of developing a superintelligent AI, and likely pray to make it there before established players such as OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic can.

"We've got a huge mission ahead of us. We have $300 billion of revenues, a huge responsibility to make sure that all of our products are AI-first, that we deploy agents everywhere, and we really make all the workflows that customers use today much more intelligent,” Suleyman told the publication, adding, "We have the data, we also have the distribution, and we have the user interface. So I think it's just a matter of time before these things become really, really magical."