Nadaaniyan OTT Release Date: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor Starrer Film Streams on Netflix from March 7

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor, explores young love and streams exclusively on Netflix from March 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2025 16:40 IST
Nadaaniyan OTT Release Date: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor Starrer Film Streams on Netflix from March 7

Photo Credit: Netflix

Nadaaniyan will stream exclusively on Netflix

Highlights
  • Nadaaniyan starring Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor releases March 7
  • The romantic comedy will stream exclusively on Netflix
  • Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment
Ibrahim Ali Khan's much-anticipated acting debut, Nadaaniyan, is set to premiere on Netflix. Featuring Khushi Kapoor in the lead alongside him, the film explores modern-day romance with a blend of humour and emotions. With its release date finally confirmed, audiences eager to see the young stars in action can now mark their calendars.

When and Where to Watch Nadaaniyan

The romantic comedy Nadaaniyan will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from March 7, 2025. This direct-to-digital release introduces Ibrahim Ali Khan to the world of acting, alongside Khushi Kapoor, as they navigate the complexities of young love in today's era. Viewers can watch the film with a Netflix subscription, making it accessible to audiences worldwide.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nadaaniyan

The official trailer of Nadaaniyan showcases the charm and energy of a fresh love story filled with mischief, emotions, and unexpected twists. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, the film follows Pia Jai Singh, a confident young woman from South Delhi, and Arjun Mehta, a hardworking boy from Noida. Their journey unfolds as they navigate a romance that blurs the line between reality and pretense, capturing the essence of modern-day relationships and youthful confusion.

Cast and Crew of Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan features a stellar cast led by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. With a fresh directorial perspective from Shauna Gautam, the film aims to bring a contemporary take on love and relationships, making it an intriguing addition to the romantic comedy genre.

Further reading: Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Netflix, OTT release, Bollywood, Karan Johar, romantic comedy
