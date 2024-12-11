Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix

Jamie Foxx marks his return to the stand-up comedy stage with his latest Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…. The highly anticipated performance premiered on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 on the streaming platform. Directed by Hamish Hamilton, the comedy special delves into Foxx's personal journey, shedding light on the challenges he has faced, including a significant health crisis in 2023. The hour-long performance is said to be a celebration of resilience and humour, showcasing the entertainer's talent while addressing ongoing speculations about his life.

When and Where to Watch Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

The comedy special is now streaming on Netflix starting December 10, 2024. Fans can stream the event globally, experiencing Foxx's much-anticipated return to stand-up comedy.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

In the trailer released by Netflix, Jamie Foxx greets the audience with the statement, “I'm back,” highlighting his triumphant return to the stage. The plot focuses on his recovery journey, his experiences over the past year, and his effort to set the record straight on rumours and misinformation. The performance has been described as a blend of heartfelt storytelling and sharp wit, emphasising the themes of community support, survival, and humour as tools for overcoming adversity.

Cast and Crew of Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

The comedy special is helmed by director Hamish Hamilton, with Jamie Foxx serving as executive producer alongside Marcus King, James Longman, and Raj Kapoor. Known for his multi-faceted career in comedy, acting, and music, Foxx brings his expertise and personal anecdotes to this unique production.