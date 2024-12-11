Technology News
English Edition

Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix

Jamie Foxx takes the stage with his Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was…, released on December 10, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:16 IST
Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix

Photo Credit: Youtube

Jamie Foxx takes the stage with his Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was

Highlights
  • Jamie Foxx’s comedy special What Had Happened Was… releases on Netflix.
  • The special premieres globally on 10 December 2024 at 12 AM PT.
  • A comedic reflection on resilience and recovery by the award-winning acto
Advertisement

Jamie Foxx marks his return to the stand-up comedy stage with his latest Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…. The highly anticipated performance premiered on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 on the streaming platform. Directed by Hamish Hamilton, the comedy special delves into Foxx's personal journey, shedding light on the challenges he has faced, including a significant health crisis in 2023. The hour-long performance is said to be a celebration of resilience and humour, showcasing the entertainer's talent while addressing ongoing speculations about his life.

When and Where to Watch Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

The comedy special is now streaming on Netflix starting December 10, 2024. Fans can stream the event globally, experiencing Foxx's much-anticipated return to stand-up comedy.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

In the trailer released by Netflix, Jamie Foxx greets the audience with the statement, “I'm back,” highlighting his triumphant return to the stage. The plot focuses on his recovery journey, his experiences over the past year, and his effort to set the record straight on rumours and misinformation. The performance has been described as a blend of heartfelt storytelling and sharp wit, emphasising the themes of community support, survival, and humour as tools for overcoming adversity.

Cast and Crew of Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

The comedy special is helmed by director Hamish Hamilton, with Jamie Foxx serving as executive producer alongside Marcus King, James Longman, and Raj Kapoor. Known for his multi-faceted career in comedy, acting, and music, Foxx brings his expertise and personal anecdotes to this unique production.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jamie Foxx, Netflix special, comedy, stand-up, What Had Happened Was
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery

Related Stories

Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  2. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  3. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  4. World's First iPhone App With Apple Pay-Like Tap-to-Pay Support Launched
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
  6. This Is What You Need to Know About the Google Willow Quantum Chipset
  7. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels, Helping Creators Experiment With Content
  10. iPhone SE 4 Could Pack Same Main Camera and Selfie Camera as iPhone 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Set for December 18; Price Range, New Details Revealed
  2. OnePlus 11 Receiving Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Update in India: What’s New
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $97,000 Amid Volatile Altcoin Market
  4. Nadikar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows 10 Updated With Fix for Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability
  6. Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix
  7. When The Stars Gossip OTT Release Date: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin Starrer Netflix Sci-Fi Drama to Stream Soon
  8. Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen Starrer Movie Reported to Release on Prime Video
  9. Vikram's Gritty Historical Drama Thangalaan Now Streaming on Netflix
  10. Google Willow: All You Need to Know About the Quantum Processor That Outperforms World's Best Supercomputer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »