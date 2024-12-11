The upcoming sci-fi K-drama When The Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humour, action, and emotional depth. Scheduled to premiere on January 4, 2025, the series promises a refreshing take on the daily lives of astronauts stationed in outer space. The plot begins with a catastrophic meteorite collision on Earth, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction. A spaceship is then launched to save the planet, but the crew faces numerous challenges, both professional and personal while navigating life in the vastness of space.

When and Where to Watch When The Stars Gossip

When The Stars Gossip will premiere globally on Netflix on January 4, 2025. It is anticipated to be one of the most talked-about releases of the new year, catering to both sci-fi enthusiasts and fans of romantic dramas. The series will be available with subtitles in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for a global audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of When The Stars Gossip

The teaser for When The Stars Gossip offers glimpses of a space mission filled with unforeseen challenges and light-hearted exchanges among the crew. Lee Min-Ho, portraying Gong Ryong, and Gong Hyo-Jin, as Commander Eve Kim, are shown balancing the tension of their high-stakes mission with moments of camaraderie and humour.

The narrative revolves around the astronauts' relationships, their struggles with survival, and the sacrifices they must make to protect Earth. Gong Ryong, introduced as a space tourist with a hidden agenda, interacts with Commander Eve Kim, a rule-bound perfectionist tasked with leading the mission.

Cast and Crew of When The Stars Gossip

Directed by Park Shin-Woo and written by Seo Sook-Hyang, the series features a stellar cast. Lee Min-Ho plays Gong Ryong, a mysterious OB-GYN and space tourist, while Gong Hyo-Jin portrays Eve Kim, the mission's commander. Supporting roles include Han Ji-Eun as Choi Go-Eunand Lee El as Kang Gang-Su, Kim Joo-Hun, Huh Nam-Jun, and Oh Jung-Se.