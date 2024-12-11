Technology News
English Edition

When The Stars Gossip OTT Release Date: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin Starrer Netflix Sci-Fi Drama to Stream Soon

Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin team up for the highly awaited sci-fi K-drama When The Stars Gossip

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:14 IST
When The Stars Gossip OTT Release Date: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin Starrer Netflix Sci-Fi Drama to Stream Soon

Photo Credit: Netflix

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin for When The Stars Gossip

Highlights
  • Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin star in When The Stars Gossip
  • Netflix release date: January 4, 2025
  • Sci-fi K-drama blends action, humour and space adventure
Advertisement

The upcoming sci-fi K-drama When The Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humour, action, and emotional depth. Scheduled to premiere on January 4, 2025, the series promises a refreshing take on the daily lives of astronauts stationed in outer space. The plot begins with a catastrophic meteorite collision on Earth, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction. A spaceship is then launched to save the planet, but the crew faces numerous challenges, both professional and personal while navigating life in the vastness of space.

When and Where to Watch When The Stars Gossip

When The Stars Gossip will premiere globally on Netflix on January 4, 2025. It is anticipated to be one of the most talked-about releases of the new year, catering to both sci-fi enthusiasts and fans of romantic dramas. The series will be available with subtitles in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for a global audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of When The Stars Gossip

The teaser for When The Stars Gossip offers glimpses of a space mission filled with unforeseen challenges and light-hearted exchanges among the crew. Lee Min-Ho, portraying Gong Ryong, and Gong Hyo-Jin, as Commander Eve Kim, are shown balancing the tension of their high-stakes mission with moments of camaraderie and humour.

The narrative revolves around the astronauts' relationships, their struggles with survival, and the sacrifices they must make to protect Earth. Gong Ryong, introduced as a space tourist with a hidden agenda, interacts with Commander Eve Kim, a rule-bound perfectionist tasked with leading the mission.

Cast and Crew of When The Stars Gossip

Directed by Park Shin-Woo and written by Seo Sook-Hyang, the series features a stellar cast. Lee Min-Ho plays Gong Ryong, a mysterious OB-GYN and space tourist, while Gong Hyo-Jin portrays Eve Kim, the mission's commander. Supporting roles include Han Ji-Eun as Choi Go-Eunand Lee El as Kang Gang-Su, Kim Joo-Hun, Huh Nam-Jun, and Oh Jung-Se.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin, Netflix Kdrama, Sci-Fi Drama, When The Stars Gossip
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery
Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen Starrer Movie Reported to Release on Prime Video
When The Stars Gossip OTT Release Date: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin Starrer Netflix Sci-Fi Drama to Stream Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  2. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  3. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  4. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India
  6. This Is What You Need to Know About the Google Willow Quantum Chipset
  7. World's First iPhone App With Apple Pay-Like Tap-to-Pay Support Launched
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels, Helping Creators Experiment With Content
  10. YouTube Expands Auto Dubbing to Knowledge and Information Channels
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Set for December 18; Price Range, New Details Revealed
  2. OnePlus 11 Receiving Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Update in India: What’s New
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $97,000 Amid Volatile Altcoin Market
  4. Nadikar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows 10 Updated With Fix for Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability
  6. Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix
  7. When The Stars Gossip OTT Release Date: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin Starrer Netflix Sci-Fi Drama to Stream Soon
  8. Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen Starrer Movie Reported to Release on Prime Video
  9. Vikram's Gritty Historical Drama Thangalaan Now Streaming on Netflix
  10. Google Willow: All You Need to Know About the Quantum Processor That Outperforms World's Best Supercomputer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »