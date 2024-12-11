Technology News
Nadikar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas, is reported to stream on Netflix on December 26 in multiple languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:29 IST
Nadikar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/ Think Music India

The story follows David Padikkal, an egotistical superstar navigating the challenges of fading stardom

Highlights
  • Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar streams on Netflix starting December 26
  • Delayed release due to renegotiation of streaming rights price
  • Available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Netflix
The Malayalam film Nadikar, featuring Tovino Thomas and directed by Lal Jr., made its theatrical debut on May 3, 2024. Despite securing its OTT rights with Netflix for a substantial amount, the movie's streaming was postponed indefinitely, sparking disappointment among fans. According to reports, the delay arose due to disagreements between the makers and Netflix over renegotiating the streaming rights price, likely influenced by the film's lacklustre box office performance and mixed reviews.

When and Where to Watch Nadikar

As per recent report, Nadikar is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting December 26, 2024. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nadikar

The trailer of Nadikar showcases the journey of David Padikkal, an egotistical film star played by Tovino Thomas. The character grapples with diminishing stardom and unresolved personal issues, eventually embarking on a transformative journey to rediscover himself and refine his craft. The narrative, penned by Suvin S. Somasekharan, weaves comedy with an emotional undertone, reflecting the struggles of fame and redemption.

Cast and Crew of Nadikar

The film features an ensemble cast, including Bhavana as Ann Bava, David's ex-girlfriend, and Soubin Shahir as Bala, an acting coach. Other prominent names include Suresh Krishna, Divya Pillai, Balu Varghese, Anoop Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko. The soundtrack and score were composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, with cinematography by Alby and editing by Ratheesh Raj. Nadikar was jointly produced by Godspeed Cinema and Mythri Movie Makers.

Reception of Nadikar

Despite a lukewarm box office response, Nadikar earned mixed reviews for its storyline and performances. It has an average IMDb rating of 5.4 / 10. While it wasn't a commercial hit, the OTT release is expected to give the movie a fresh audience.

 

Comments

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix
