The much-awaited documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale that highlights the life and career of celebrated South Indian actress Nayanthara, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18. A new poster featuring Nayanthara in an elegant black gown on a red carpet was revealed on Wednesday, marking the announcement. The caption on the tweet read "In every universe, she's the brightest star," hinting at her iconic status in the film industry.

A Glimpse into Nayanthara's Life and Marriage

The documentary will give fans an intimate look at Nayanthara's life, both personal and professional. It includes moments from her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan showing us their love story and offering insights into her path to stardom. Netflix describes it as a portrayal of her journey to happiness and success, achieved through both personal and professional triumphs.

Teaser Released at Netflix Event

In September, a teaser for the documentary was released during the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. It featured snippets from the preparations for Nayanthara's wedding to Shivan, behind-the-scenes footage, and an exclusive interview with the couple. In a light-hearted moment, Shivan humorously remarked that while Angelina Jolie once asked him out, he chose Nayanthara as she was “a South Indian icon."

A Glowing Career and Bollywood Debut

Nayanthara's acting career began in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Then she has starred in numerous Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. In 2023, she also made a notable entry into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Personal Life and Family

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2022. Later that year, they welcomed twins, Ulagam and Uyir, through surrogacy. The upcoming documentary is expected to provide a deeper look into these key life events, making it a highly anticipated release for her fans across the globe.