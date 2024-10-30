Technology News
iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO 13 is equipped with an in-house Q2 gaming chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 comes in Isle of Man, Legendary Edition, Nardo Grey and Track Edition shades

  • iQOO 13 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings
  • The handset carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,150mAh battery
iQOO 13 was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The company packs its in-house Q2 gaming chip in the phone as well. It ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 5 skin on top. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is confirmed to launch in India in soon.

iQOO 13 Price, Availability

iQOO 13 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100). The 16GB RAM versions with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options are listed at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,800), CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,500), and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400), respectively. 

The phone is available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store and is offered in four colour options — Isle of Man, Legendary Edition, Nardo Grey, and Track Edition (translated from Chinese).

iQOO 13 Specifications, Features

The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone carries a Q2 gaming chipset and runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the iQOO 13 gets a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with OIS support. The rear camera module has a customisable “Energy Halo” LED around it with support for six dynamic effects and 12 colour combinations. The front camera of the handset holds a 32-megapixel sensor. 

iQOO 13 houses a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Isle of Man, Legendary Edition, and Nardo Grey variants of the iQOO 13 measure 163.37 x 76.71 x 8.13mm in size and weigh 213g, while the Track Edition measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 207g.

Sucharita Ganguly
