Suky OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The trailer for Suky, an upcoming action drama from Nemsia Studios, has been released, generating anticipation ahead of its scheduled release on March 7 on Prime Video. Directed by Ola Cardoso and produced by Bamidele Adelusi, the film explores the world of underground Dambe boxing, intertwining action with a deeply personal story of vengeance and redemption. Featuring James Damilare, Tobi Bakare, Olarotimi Fakunle, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Ibrahim Yekini, and Boma Akpore, the film aims to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.

When and Where to Watch Suky

Suky will be available exclusively on Prime Video from March 7. The film is set to reach a global audience through the streaming platform, bringing its intense narrative and cultural elements to viewers worldwide.

Official Trailer and Plot of Suky

The trailer showcases high-stakes combat sequences, emotional turmoil, and a protagonist fighting against both external and internal battles. According to reports, the film follows a man whose life takes a tragic turn after a devastating event. Born into a family of boxing champions, he is forced to navigate the brutal realities of a notorious prison, where an underground Dambe boxing competition offers a path to freedom. Victory in the ring becomes his only hope, pushing him to face his past and the cost of his choices.

Cast and Crew of Suky

Suky features a cast that includes James Damilare in the lead role, alongside Tobi Bakare, Olarotimi Fakunle, and Femi Adebayo. The film also stars Bimbo Ademoye, Ibrahim Yekini, and Boma Akpore. Directed by Ola Cardoso and produced by Bamidele Adelusi, the film is being presented under Nemsia Studios, co-founded by BB Sasore.