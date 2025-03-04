Technology News
Power Play 2024 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Power Play 2024 highlights IPL 2024’s biggest moments. Here’s how you can watch it from anywhere.

Updated: 4 March 2025
Power Play 2024 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Power Play 2024 streams on JioHotstar from March 3, 2025

Highlights
  • Power Play 2024 streams on JioHotstar from March 3, 2025
  • Exclusive insights & interviews
  • The docu-series covers IPL 2024’s key moments
Power Play 2024, a gripping docu-series on the TATA IPL 2024 season, is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar in India. Cricket enthusiasts outside India looking to watch it may face geo-restrictions. This docu-series captures pivotal moments, including Royal Challengers Bangalore's resurgence, Chennai Super Kings' leadership transition, and Kolkata Knight Riders' dominant campaign. Exclusive interviews and match insights make it essential viewing for IPL fans.

When and Where to Watch Power Play 2024

Power Play 2024 is now available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from March 3, 2025. The series will be available to subscribers in India.

Official Trailer and Plot of Power Play 2024

The trailer for Power Play 2024 showcases intense on-field moments and behind-the-scenes footage, providing a deeper look into the IPL season. The docu-series dissects major shifts within teams, including MS Dhoni's transition into a new role and Ruturaj Gaikwad stepping up as CSK's captain. Virat Kohli's road to the Orange Cap is also a highlight, alongside the rise of young batting talent under the Impact Player rule. The influence of Gautam Gambhir in shaping KKR's performance is explored, offering fans an in-depth analysis of the season's most defining events.

Cast and Crew of Power Play 2024

The docu-series features prominent cricketers and analysts offering exclusive insights. Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's journey, while MS Dhoni shares his perspective on stepping aside for a new CSK era. Ruturaj Gaikwad discusses his experience as a first-time captain. Gautam Gambhir provides his take on KKR's revival, and several IPL stars contribute their views on the season's most impactful moments.

