The psychological drama All I See Is You, starring Blake Lively and Jason Clarke, is set to stream on Lionsgate Play on March 7. The film, directed by Marc Forster, explores the evolving dynamics of a marriage after a woman regains her eyesight, leading to unforeseen consequences. Originally released in 2017, the movie garnered attention for its unconventional storytelling and visual style. While it received mixed reviews, its psychological depth and performances have been points of discussion among viewers and critics.

When and Where to Watch All I See Is You

The film will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 7. Viewers in India and select regions with access to the platform can watch it with a subscription. The addition of All I See Is You expands Lionsgate Play's collection of psychological dramas, offering audiences a chance to revisit the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of All I See Is You

The film follows Gina, played by Blake Lively, who has been blind since childhood but undergoes a cornea transplant that restores her vision. As she adapts to her new reality, the balance in her marriage to James, played by Jason Clarke, shifts dramatically. What initially seems like a joyous transformation soon reveals underlying insecurities and power struggles, leading to a tense psychological unraveling. The official trailer highlights the film's eerie atmosphere, shifting perspectives, and a slow-burning tension that builds throughout the story.

Cast and Crew of All I See Is You

The film features Blake Lively as Gina and Jason Clarke as James in the lead roles. Supporting cast members include Ahna O'Reilly, Yvonne Strahovski, Wes Chatham, and Danny Huston. Directed by Marc Forster, the screenplay was co-written by Forster and Sean Conway. Cinematography was handled by Matthias Koenigswieser, while Marc Streitenfeld composed the music.

Reception of All I See Is You

Despite the reception, the film remains a subject of discussion for its psychological themes and unique cinematography. Upon its release, All I See Is You earned just $678,150 against its $30 million budget. It has an average IMDb rating of 5.4 / 10.