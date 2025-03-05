Technology News
Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s Film Online

Vishwak Sen’s Laila is set for an OTT release after a poor theatrical run. Check streaming platform and release details

Updated: 5 March 2025
Photo Credit: YouTube

Laila OTT release set for March 7 on Aha after box office failure

  • Laila OTT release set for March 7 on Aha after box office failure
  • Vishwak Sen’s comedy caper faced backlash for content and execution
  • Amazon Prime Video also acquired rights; release date yet to be announc
The action-comedy Laila, starring Vishwak Sen, is set to make its digital debut after a disappointing theatrical run. Released in February 2025, the film failed to impress audiences and critics, receiving negative feedback for its content and execution. Despite heavy promotions highlighting Vishwak Sen's unique role in a female disguise, Laila struggled at the box office. The latest reports confirm that the film will begin streaming on Aha from March 7, 2025, marking its transition to the OTT space within three weeks of its theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch Laila

Aha has secured the digital rights for Laila, and the film will be available on the platform starting March 7, 2025. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video has also acquired the streaming rights, but an official release date for the platform is yet to be announced.

Official Trailer and Plot of Laila

The trailer for Laila generated significant buzz due to Vishwak Sen's unusual portrayal of a female character, which was widely promoted as a unique aspect of the film. Directed by Ram Narayan, the movie follows a chaotic comedic storyline, featuring exaggerated humor and action sequences. However, despite the initial curiosity surrounding the trailer, Laila was criticized for its crude humor and dialogues.

Cast and Crew of Laila

The film stars Vishwak Sen in the lead role, with Akanksha Sharma playing the female lead. Directed by Ram Narayan, the project was bankrolled by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. Music for the film was composed by Leon James.

Reception of Laila

As per box office reports, Laila failed to make an impact, grossing less than ₹2 crore in its theatrical run. Audience and critic reviews were largely negative, with the film being criticised for its content and presentation and cringe comedy. Following the backlash, Vishwak Sen issued a public apology to his fans.

