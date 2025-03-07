Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 is in development as the successor to 2023's Galaxy Buds FE, according to a report. The purported true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are expected to replace the original Buds FE as the South Korean technology conglomerate's most affordable offering. The development of the product is said to have reached a “fairly advanced stage”. Although details remain scarce, the Galaxy Buds FE 2 are speculated to build upon the features of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 in Development

According to a report by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the purported Galaxy Buds FE 2 may come with the model number SM-R410. Notably, the Galaxy Buds FE has SM-R400N listed as the model number. Although the report does not shed light on the specifications of the purported TWS earbuds, they are speculated to be launched before the end of summer.

Their development is said to have reached a “fairly advanced stage”, with the company also reportedly developing its firmware. The report speculates Galaxy Buds FE 2 could be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

The original Galaxy Buds FE were launched in October 2023 as the company's most affordable TWS earbuds, priced at Rs. 9,999. They are offered in two colourways — Graphite and White. Nearly two years after their debut, Samsung could finally introduce their successor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE TWS sport a design similar to the Galaxy Buds Plus model with the wing tips. However, this time around, they come equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC). They offer support for touch controls along with a feature which allows it to switch between devices automatically.

The wireless headset has an IPX2 rating for splash resistance, which means it should survive light splashes of water. The company claims you get up to six hours of battery life with these earphones when ANC is enabled and a total of 21 hours without ANC, including the charging case.