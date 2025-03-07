Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'

Galaxy Buds FE 2 could be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 18:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 are the purported successor to 2023's Galaxy Buds FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 are reported to have the model number SM-R410
  • The TWS earbuds could launch before the end of summer this year
  • The original Galaxy Buds FE launched in October 2023 at Rs. 9,999
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 is in development as the successor to 2023's Galaxy Buds FE, according to a report. The purported true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are expected to replace the original Buds FE as the South Korean technology conglomerate's most affordable offering. The development of the product is said to have reached a “fairly advanced stage”. Although details remain scarce, the Galaxy Buds FE 2 are speculated to build upon the features of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 in Development

According to a report by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the purported Galaxy Buds FE 2 may come with the model number SM-R410. Notably, the Galaxy Buds FE has SM-R400N listed as the model number. Although the report does not shed light on the specifications of the purported TWS earbuds, they are speculated to be launched before the end of summer.

Their development is said to have reached a “fairly advanced stage”, with the company also reportedly developing its firmware. The report speculates Galaxy Buds FE 2 could be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

The original Galaxy Buds FE were launched in October 2023 as the company's most affordable TWS earbuds, priced at Rs. 9,999. They are offered in two colourways — Graphite and White. Nearly two years after their debut, Samsung could finally introduce their successor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE TWS sport a design similar to the Galaxy Buds Plus model with the wing tips. However, this time around, they come equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC). They offer support for touch controls along with a feature which allows it to switch between devices automatically.

The wireless headset has an IPX2 rating for splash resistance, which means it should survive light splashes of water. The company claims you get up to six hours of battery life with these earphones when ANC is enabled and a total of 21 hours without ANC, including the charging case.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 launch timeline, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14
Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors With vPro for Commercial PCs Launched at MWC 2025

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Pro Review: A Good Upgrade That Fails to Stand Out
  3. Poco F7 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  5. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Options, Colourways Leaked
  6. Aditya-L1's SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel
#Latest Stories
  1. Alpha Centauri May Have Sent Millions of Asteroids into the Solar System
  2. Black Hole Singularities May Not Exist, Say Scientists
  3. Aditya-L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity
  4. Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests
  5. Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format
  6. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Configurations and Colour Options Leaked
  7. Indian Government Launches AI Compute Portal, Dataset Repository AIKosha to Boost Innovation
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'
  9. Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets
  10. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »