Dharma and Jyothi Rai's Kannada spiritual thriller Nice Road, which debuted in cinemas on September 27, 2024, is preparing for its digital premiere. The film, directed and produced by Gopal Halepalya under the Punar Geeta Cinemas banner, explores a gripping narrative inspired by the Karma theory. According to sources, Nice Road will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of December.

When and Where to Watch Nice Road

After a successful theatrical run, Nice Road is confirmed to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT release is expected in early December, allowing a wider audience to experience its intriguing storyline. Viewers with a subscription to the platform will be able to access the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nice Road

The trailer of Nice Road teases a suspenseful journey through themes of karma and spiritual reckoning. The story follows a man who begins to suspect his brother's death in a road accident was no mere misfortune. He seeks help from Inspector Daksha, who is already investigating the case. As unsettling truths emerge, the plot delves into the unresolved stories of accident victims, emphasising the impact of past deeds. The film underlines the belief that karmic consequences must eventually be confronted.

Cast and Crew of Nice Road

Dharma and Jyothi Rai lead the ensemble cast, joined by seasoned actors like Girija Lokesh, Renu Shikari, Rangayana Manju and Govindegowda (Gg). The supporting cast includes Aryan Shetty, Ravikishore, Prabhu, and others. Satish Aryan composed the music, while Praveen Shetty handled cinematography. Editing was overseen by Jeevan Prakash N. Gopal Halepalya directed and also produced the film.

Reception of Nice Road

The film garnered attention for its unique premise and spiritual themes during its theatrical release.