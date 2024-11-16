Technology News
Cameron Diaz Makes Comeback with Netflix Spy Comedy 'Back in Action'

Cameron Diaz makes her acting return in Back in Action, a Netflix spy comedy streaming on 17 January 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 November 2024 11:00 IST
Cameron Diaz Makes Comeback with Netflix Spy Comedy 'Back in Action'

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film will be available exclusively on Netflix starting January 17, 2025

  • Cameron Diaz returns to acting with Netflix’s Back in Action
  • The film premieres on 17 January 2025, starring Jamie Foxx
  • A retired CIA couple is forced back into espionage in this spy comedy
Cameron Diaz, the renowned Hollywood actress, is set to end her 11-year break from acting with the release of Netflix's highly-anticipated spy comedy Back in Action. The film, directed by Seth Gordon, will stream from January 17, 2025, and reunites Diaz with her Annie co-star, Jamie Foxx. Together, they portray a retired CIA couple thrust back into espionage after their quiet suburban life is disrupted.
The movie marks a major return for Diaz, whose last role was in 2014's Annie. Since then, she had focused on personal ventures, including her wine brand Avaline.

When and Where to Watch Back in Action

The film will be available exclusively on Netflix starting January 17, 2025. Fans of high-energy action comedies and spy thrillers will be able to stream the movie globally on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Back in Action

The trailer for Back in Action teases an adrenaline-packed narrative with comedic undertones. Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star as Emily and Matt, a former CIA couple who traded espionage for a peaceful family life. However, their retirement is abruptly cut short when their covert identities are exposed, forcing them to return to the dangerous world of spying. Key scenes in the trailer include Foxx wielding a flamethrower and the duo navigating a mid-air escape. Their witty dialogue, combined with action-packed sequences, promises an engaging blend of humour and thrills.

Cast and Crew of Back in Action

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson. Directed by Seth Gordon, known for films like Horrible Bosses, the screenplay was co-written by Gordon and Brendan O'Brien, famed for his work on Neighbors.

Production credits include Exhibit A and Chernin Entertainment, with Jamie Foxx also serving as an executive producer.

 

Cameron Diaz Makes Comeback with Netflix Spy Comedy 'Back in Action'
