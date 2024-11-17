Actor Vetri, known for his roles in experimental Tamil cinema, has seen his latest film, Adharma Kadhaigal, receive attention for its unique narrative. The movie, which first hit theatres on August 23, 2024, is set to stream on the Aha Tamil platform in India, starting November 15, 2024. Adharma Kadhaigal has garnered positive responses, particularly for its imaginative narrative and engaging performances. The film currently holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.4/10, reflecting strong audience satisfaction.

When and Where to Watch Adharma Kadhaigal

Adharma Kadhaigal will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil from November 15, 2024. The movie, directed, written and produced by Kamaraj Vel, is now accessible to a wider audience. Fans can tune in to watch the film on the Aha Tamil app or its website.

Official Trailer and Plot of Adharma Kadhaigal

The official trailer of Adharma Kadhaigal showcases a gripping narrative set in the fantasy genre, blending elements of drama and thriller. The plot follows a gangster who returns during the pandemic to reconnect with his wife. This return during such a turbulent period forms the backbone of the narrative. The film's mystical overtones combined with tense storytelling engage the viewer through its unique setting and psychological themes.

Cast and Crew of Adharma Kadhaigal

The cast of Adharma Kadhaigal features prominent Tamil actors, including Vetri, Sakshi Agarwal, Ammu Abirami as Nandhini, Dhivya Duraisamy, and Sunil Reddy, among others. The film was produced by Kamaraj Vel under the banner of Big Bang Movies. The music, composed by A.R. Raihanah, S.N. Arunagiri, Harish Arjun and Charan Kumar, complements the film's narrative.