Technology News
English Edition

A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic

Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown arrives on Hulu and JioHotstar on March 27, 2025, following its theatrical run.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2025 21:50 IST
A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic

Photo Credit: YouTube/SearchlightPictures

Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown is coming to streaming soon

Highlights
  • A Complete Unknown releases on Hulu and JioHotstar on March 27
  • Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan in this biographical musical
  • The film received 8 Academy Award nominations and an IMDb 7.4 rating
Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet's latest film, A Complete Unknown, has been making waves ever since its theatrical release on December 25, 2024. The biographical musical, based on the early years of Bob Dylan, has captivated audiences with its portrayal of the iconic musician's rise. The film saw its India premiere on February 28, 2025, and gained traction among Dylan fans and music enthusiasts alike. For those who prefer watching films at home, the streaming release is just around the corner. A Complete Unknown will be available for streaming on Hulu and JioHotstar from March 27 2025.

When and Where to Watch A Complete Unknown

The Timothée Chalamet-led biographical drama is set to premiere on OTT platforms on March 27, 2025. The film will be available for streaming on Hulu for international audiences, while viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar. With its theatrical run coming to an end, the film is expected to reach a wider audience through these streaming platforms.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Complete Unknown

The official trailer of A Complete Unknown introduced audiences to the early life of Bob Dylan, capturing his journey from a young aspiring musician in New York to a revolutionary artist. The film follows Dylan's arrival in the city in 1961, where he performs Song For Woody for his idol, Woody Guthrie. The narrative explores his association with folk legends like Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, highlighting his transition from acoustic folk to electric rock. The climactic performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan performed Maggie's Farm with an electric band, forms a significant part of the film. The story concludes with the release of Highway 61 Revisited, cementing Dylan's status as an influential artist.

Cast and Crew of A Complete Unknown

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown is inspired by Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric!. The screenplay has been co-written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks. Produced by Searchlight Pictures, Veritas Entertainment Group, White Water, Range Media Partners, The Picture Company, and Turnpike Films, the film brings together an ensemble cast. Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan, with Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy in significant roles.

Reception of A Complete Unknown

The film received a positive response from critics and audiences alike, securing eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. A Complete Unknown has been rated 7.4/10 on IMDb, with reviews praising Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of Dylan and the film's attention to historical details.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet, Bob Dylan Biopic, James Mangold, Hulu, JioHotstar, Biographical Musical, OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online; Suggests Triple Rear Camera Setup
Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery Ahead of India Launch; Price Range Tipped
A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Battery, Charging Details Revealed; Price Range Tipped
  4. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Renders Suggest Upgraded Rear Camera Setup
  5. iPhone 17 Air Case Leak Hints at Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  6. HMD Barbie PhoneÂ With 2.8-Inch Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 9a Uses an Older Modem Compared to Other Pixel 9 Models
  8. New HMD Smartphone Surfaces Online, Could Be the Pulse 2 Pro
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
#Latest Stories
  1. Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  2. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
  3. Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller
  5. Wolf-Rayet 104's Orbit Tilt Reduces Gamma-Ray Burst Threat, Study Finds
  6. Mount Spurr Volcano in Alaska Shows Signs of Possible Eruption
  7. Iguanas Travelled 5,000 Miles to Fiji on Rafts 34 Million Years Ago
  8. Atacama Telescope Reveals Most Detailed Cosmic Microwave Background Yet
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
  10. Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »