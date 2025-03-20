A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic

Timothée Chalamet's latest film, A Complete Unknown, has been making waves ever since its theatrical release on December 25, 2024. The biographical musical, based on the early years of Bob Dylan, has captivated audiences with its portrayal of the iconic musician's rise. The film saw its India premiere on February 28, 2025, and gained traction among Dylan fans and music enthusiasts alike. For those who prefer watching films at home, the streaming release is just around the corner. A Complete Unknown will be available for streaming on Hulu and JioHotstar from March 27 2025.

When and Where to Watch A Complete Unknown

The Timothée Chalamet-led biographical drama is set to premiere on OTT platforms on March 27, 2025. The film will be available for streaming on Hulu for international audiences, while viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar. With its theatrical run coming to an end, the film is expected to reach a wider audience through these streaming platforms.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Complete Unknown

The official trailer of A Complete Unknown introduced audiences to the early life of Bob Dylan, capturing his journey from a young aspiring musician in New York to a revolutionary artist. The film follows Dylan's arrival in the city in 1961, where he performs Song For Woody for his idol, Woody Guthrie. The narrative explores his association with folk legends like Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, highlighting his transition from acoustic folk to electric rock. The climactic performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan performed Maggie's Farm with an electric band, forms a significant part of the film. The story concludes with the release of Highway 61 Revisited, cementing Dylan's status as an influential artist.

Cast and Crew of A Complete Unknown

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown is inspired by Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric!. The screenplay has been co-written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks. Produced by Searchlight Pictures, Veritas Entertainment Group, White Water, Range Media Partners, The Picture Company, and Turnpike Films, the film brings together an ensemble cast. Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan, with Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy in significant roles.

Reception of A Complete Unknown

The film received a positive response from critics and audiences alike, securing eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. A Complete Unknown has been rated 7.4/10 on IMDb, with reviews praising Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of Dylan and the film's attention to historical details.