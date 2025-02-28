The Telugu-language science fiction thriller Rewind, which hit theaters on October 18, 2024, is now set for its digital release. Starring Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdary, the film has been directed and produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy. Following its theatrical run, the film is now ready to reach a wider audience through its premiere on Lionsgate Play. The movie explores the concept of time travel, a theme that has intrigued audiences in recent years.

When and Where to Watch Rewind

Rewind will be available for streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play starting March 7, 2025. The film's digital release comes months after its theatrical debut, ensuring that audiences who could not watch it on the big screen now have the opportunity. With the movie being released in both Hindi and Telugu, it is expected to cater to a broader audience. Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to access the film across multiple devices, making it convenient for viewers to watch at their preferred time.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rewind

The trailer of Rewind was well-received, with its intriguing take on time travel capturing the audience's interest. The film follows Karthik, played by Sai Ronak, who finds himself entangled in an unexpected series of events after discovering a way to manipulate time. As he navigates the consequences of his actions, the story unfolds with suspenseful twists that keep viewers engaged. Amrutha Chowdary plays the role of Shanti, adding depth to the emotional aspects of the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Rewind

Rewind features Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdary in the lead roles. Supporting performances come from Suresh, Samrat Reddy, Viva Raghav, and Abhishek Viswakarma, among others. The film has been directed and produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy under Krosswire Kreations. Shivaram Charan has handled cinematography, while the editing has been done by Thushara Pala. The soundtrack, composed by Ashirvad Luke, includes songs that complement the film's thrilling atmosphere.

Reception of Rewind

The film's theatrical release garnered a positive response, particularly for its unique take on time travel. It has an IMDb rating of 9.4 / 10.