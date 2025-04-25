Another Simple Favor film is back with a new thriller and comedy genre. It is a sequel to the mystery thriller A Simple Favour from 2018. The movie will be released on May 1 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. This murder mystery thriller, along with comedy, is going to create buzz among the viewers. Another Simple Favor is bringing back glamour, suspense, and dark secrets with a moving twist. The film is directed by Paul Feig and produced by Laura Fischer and Paul Feig.

Another Simple Favour: When & Where to Watch

It is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025. So, there is a wait till this month to dive into this awaited thriller sequel. The viewers can watch it from the comfort of their homes this summer.

Official Plot and Trailer

There is a complete glimpse of the movie with the release of a full-length trailer in the backdrop of Italy, casting the known faces. The film's global premiere took place at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas. The movie's trailer is very intriguing, yet the audience can't make any predictions about the film's storyline. Blake Lively is seen again after being released from prison, inviting Anna Kendrick to her wedding in Capri, Italy. There is a lot of drama going on later on that will twist the audience with a web of lies, betrayal and suspense. The film defies the predictions of the viewers to the next level.

Cast and Crew

The movie stars are Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Michelle Moronne, Henry Golding, Kelly McCormack, Taylor Ortega, Elizabeth Perkins and Andrew Rannells. Blake Lively, being the femme fatale, is playing Emily. Anna, like Stephanie, is suspicious of Emily's plan in the film. The movie is written by Laeta Kalogridis and Jessica Sharzar, with direction by Paul Feig.

Reception and Buzz

The film is a fast-paced thriller with dark comedy, featuring stylish visuals, clever plot and strong female actresses in the lead. Already, there is a buzz among fans who have watched A Simple Favor, and the first version is in the trend. The movie is set to raise its standards by expecting another favour from the audience!