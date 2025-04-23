Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?

Mad Square is a Telugu Comedy-action movie that is a sequel to the movie Mad, released in the year 2023. After gaining immense popularity, the Madness gang is back to take you on a journey of laughter and humour. Written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film takes you through wild adventures, epic comedy timings, and sequences. Mad Square is set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

When and Where to Watch Mad Square

Mad Square is prepared for its digital premiere scheduled on April 25, 2025, only on Netflix. The movie will be available in five different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mad Square

Mad Square follows Laddu, portrayed by Vishnu Oi, who is locked in the Tihar Jail and is asked about the reason behind getting into jail by fellow prisoners. That's when he begins to narrate the story about how his three friends end up causing chaos in his life, along with ruining his wedding. The story is centred around these friends who engage the audience in crazy adventures and much more in this light-hearted comedy movie.

Cast and Crew of Mad Square

Mad Square features Ravi Anthony, Raghu Babu, Murlidhar Goud, and Vishnu Oi, excellently accompanied by Priyanka Jawalkar, Anish Kuruvilla, Ram Nithin, and Satyam Rajesh. The movie is written by Pranay Rao and Kalyan Shankar, while the direction has been done by Kalyan Shankar and Murali. The production team comprises Sai Soujanya, Haarika Suryadevara, and Suryadevara Nagi Vamsi. The music has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and S. Thaman.

Reception of the Mad Square

Mad Square, post-hitting theatres, received an outstanding response from the audience. The movie did not miss the chance to make its viewers laugh out loud with excellent plot and comedy sequences. The film received an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.