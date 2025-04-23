Technology News
English Edition

Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?

Relive the madness as the Mad gang is back to hit your screens again. Mad Square will release on 25th April 2025, only on Netflix. Subscribe now to watch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:51 IST
Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Mad Square is prepared for its digital premiere scheduled on April 25, 2025 on Netflix

Highlights
  • MadSquare is a sequel to the epic Telugu comedy blockbuster hit Mad (2
  • The Movie lands on 25th April 2025, only on Netflix
  • Mad Square will stream in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil
Advertisement

Mad Square is a Telugu Comedy-action movie that is a sequel to the movie Mad, released in the year 2023. After gaining immense popularity, the Madness gang is back to take you on a journey of laughter and humour. Written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film takes you through wild adventures, epic comedy timings, and sequences. Mad Square is set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

When and Where to Watch Mad Square

Mad Square is prepared for its digital premiere scheduled on April 25, 2025, only on Netflix. The movie will be available in five different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mad Square

Mad Square follows Laddu, portrayed by Vishnu Oi, who is locked in the Tihar Jail and is asked about the reason behind getting into jail by fellow prisoners. That's when he begins to narrate the story about how his three friends end up causing chaos in his life, along with ruining his wedding. The story is centred around these friends who engage the audience in crazy adventures and much more in this light-hearted comedy movie.

Cast and Crew of Mad Square

Mad Square features Ravi Anthony, Raghu Babu, Murlidhar Goud, and Vishnu Oi, excellently accompanied by Priyanka Jawalkar, Anish Kuruvilla, Ram Nithin, and Satyam Rajesh. The movie is written by Pranay Rao and Kalyan Shankar, while the direction has been done by Kalyan Shankar and Murali. The production team comprises Sai Soujanya, Haarika Suryadevara, and Suryadevara Nagi Vamsi. The music has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and S. Thaman.

Reception of the Mad Square

Mad Square, post-hitting theatres, received an outstanding response from the audience. The movie did not miss the chance to make its viewers laugh out loud with excellent plot and comedy sequences. The film received an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Entertainment, OTTRelease, Mad, Madsquare, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announced and Launched, Now Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Reportedly Use the Same Exynos Chip as Last Year's Galaxy S24 FE

Related Stories

Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  4. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  5. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  7. Baidu Reportedly Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Smartphones
  8. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
  9. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Might Arrive in This New Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  2. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  3. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  4. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  5. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  6. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
  7. Instagram Co-Founder Says Mark Zuckerberg Saw App’s Growth as ‘Threat’
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched
  9. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  10. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »