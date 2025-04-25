EMI is a Tamil family drama that hits the right chord of every middle-class individual who faces everyday life struggles. Written and directed by Sadasivam Chinnaraj, this movie is an ultimate blend of emotion, drama, and struggle, portrayed magnificently with relatable sequences. After its theatrical release, EMI is ready to hit the digital screens soon. The movie will begin to stream from May 01, 2025, only on Tentkotta - an OTT platform to watch your favourite Tamil movies.

When and Where to Watch EMI

EMI is set to make its digital premiere on Tentkotta on May 01, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to watch this ultimate family drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of EMI

Directed, written, and acted by Sadasivam Chinnaraj, EMI follows a middle-class common man who overburdens himself to balance dreams and debts. The movie revolves around a middle-class man, in an attempt to impress his love interest, who pretends to live a luxurious life. However, life showcases the harsh reality where he finds himself stuck between unpaid EMIs, a broken relationship, and a mental burden. Although the plot of the movie is serious, EMI ensures perfect delivery of emotional sequences, with outstanding performances by the star cast.

Cast and Crew of EMI

Sadasuvan Chinnaraja is the director, writer, and lead actor of the movie EMI. The other prominent names featured in the movie are Aadhavan, Mohan Babu, Sai Dhanyaa, Senthil Kumari, Black Pandi, O.A.K. Sundar, and more. The movie has been produced by Mallaiyan. M, while the cinematography has been crafted by Francis Rajkumar. The music composer of EMI is Srinath Pitchai. EMI has been impressively edited by Ramar.

Reception of EMI

The theatrical release of EMI was made on April 04, 2025. The movie did not receive a good response at the Box Office in terms of collection, but the reviews were mixed from both viewers and critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 3.8/10.