Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?

Vivesini, a Tamil thriller about a forest adventure, is now available on Aha Tamil OTT after 11 months.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 23:02 IST
Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?

Photo Credit: X/ aha Tamil

Vivesini is available exclusively on Aha Tamil OTT.

Highlights
  • Tamil thriller Vivesini debuts on Aha Tamil OTT after 11 months
  • The film features an adventure-filled forest mystery storyline
  • Directed by Bhavan Rajagopalan, Vivesini holds a 6.3 IMDb rating
A gripping Tamil thriller, Vivesini, which captivated audiences in cinemas last year, has finally made its way to OTT. Initially released on December 15, 2023, the film garnered significant attention for its intriguing storyline centred around a young woman's daring adventure in a mysterious forest. After an 11 months, the film is now streaming on Aha Tamil OTT as of November 19, 2024. Directed by Bhavan Rajagopalan, the movie blends suspense, drama, and adventure, making it a compelling watch for thriller enthusiasts.

When and Where to Watch Vivesini

Vivesini is available exclusively on Aha Tamil OTT, with its streaming debut on November 19, 2024. Fans who missed its theatrical release or wish to revisit the film can now access it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vivesini

The trailer of Vivesini offers a sneak peek into the suspenseful narrative that unfolds in a dense, enigmatic forest. The story revolves around a young woman determined to challenge the superstitions of her village. Accompanied by her friends, she ventures into the forest, confronting unexpected challenges and unraveling mysteries. Directed by Bhavan Rajagopalan, the film delves into themes of courage, belief, and survival.

Cast and Crew of Vivesini

The film features an ensemble cast including Nassar, Kavya, and Suraj in pivotal roles. Bhavan Rajagopalan helms the project, bringing a fresh perspective to the thriller genre. Production delays, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed the movie's release to late 2023, despite its initial commencement in 2019.

Reception of Vivesini

Vivesini received positive responses during its theatrical run, with viewers appreciating its unique storyline and suspenseful execution. On IMDb, the film currently holds a rating of 6.3.

 

Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?
