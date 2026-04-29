Off Campus OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Romantic Series Online?

Sometimes people come into your life, and things start to change beautifully. Off Campus is a college hockey love story that deals with friendship, dreams, and adult romance. The story follows the students of Brair University, where a strong hockey player and a smart girl meet up and turn into a close relationship. The series is based on popular books, and we can expect to stream it starting on May 13, 2026.

When and Where to Watch Off Campus

The series, ‘Off Campus', will start to debut on May 13, 2026. Viewers can enjoy all episodes from their comfort zone without any delay, as all episodes will be released on the same day.

Trailer and Plot of Off Campus

The trailer was released on April 23, 2026. It was given a sneak peek at college life, friendship, and love. The story was based on one of the popular books by Elle Kennedy. The series follows an ice hockey player and a smart girl meeting and navigating to love. As Garrett's and Hannah's lives cross in a simple way, their bond grows into something special.

Cast and Crew of Off Campus

The series stars Ella Bright as Hannah and Belmont Cameli as Garrett. Both handle their roles with freshness, which makes the character feel real. The audience who are into heartfelt and meaningful stories can enjoy the series.

Reception of Off Campus

The series has not yet received an IMDb rating, as it has not been released yet. However, it has already spread excitement among the fans.