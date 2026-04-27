The 2026 foldable cycle has already begun with the launch of the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 in China. Samsung is expected to introduce its latest book-style foldable phone globally, along with a wide-folding model, later this year. A tipster has now shared key details about the foldable phones from Vivo and Xiaomi, which may debut as the Vivo X Fold 6 and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 6, respectively.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese), the next major foldable from Vivo, likely to be called the Vivo X Fold 6, could focus heavily on battery and camera upgrades. The purported handset is tipped to feature one of the largest batteries ever seen on a foldable smartphone, along with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

This aligns with a recent leak from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), who hinted towards the inclusion of a 7,000mAh cell on the X Fold 6. The handset, however, is still expected to retain a thin and lightweight design.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which currently powers several sub-flagship smartphones in the market. Previous reports, including sightings in IMEI databases, suggest that the X Fold 6 is already in development.

It is said to have a launch timeline likely around June, which aligns with the release cycle of the Vivo X Fold 5.

On the other hand, Xiaomi's upcoming foldable, currently referred to as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, is said to bring changes at the chipset level. The purported foldable could feature a new proprietary processor, reportedly called the Xring O3. It is expected to succeed last year's Xring O1 chip.

In the comments section of the original post, tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese) further revealed that Xiaomi is currently targeting a Q3 launch window for its purported foldable handset.