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  • Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature 200 Megapixel Camera, Large Battery; Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Launch Timeline Tipped

Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery; Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Launch Timeline Tipped

Xiaomi is said to be currently targeting a Q3 launch window for its purported foldable handset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 April 2026 09:02 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery; Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Launch Timeline Tipped

Vivo X Fold 6 is the purported successor to the X Fold 5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Vivo X Fold 6 is rumored to feature a 7,000mAh battery
  • The handset is tipped to get a 200-megapixel rear camera
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 could be powered by in-house Xring O3 chipset
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The 2026 foldable cycle has already begun with the launch of the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 in China. Samsung is expected to introduce its latest book-style foldable phone globally, along with a wide-folding model, later this year. A tipster has now shared key details about the foldable phones from Vivo and Xiaomi, which may debut as the Vivo X Fold 6 and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 6, respectively.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese), the next major foldable from Vivo, likely to be called the Vivo X Fold 6, could focus heavily on battery and camera upgrades. The purported handset is tipped to feature one of the largest batteries ever seen on a foldable smartphone, along with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

This aligns with a recent leak from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), who hinted towards the inclusion of a 7,000mAh cell on the X Fold 6. The handset, however, is still expected to retain a thin and lightweight design.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which currently powers several sub-flagship smartphones in the market. Previous reports, including sightings in IMEI databases, suggest that the X Fold 6 is already in development.

It is said to have a launch timeline likely around June, which aligns with the release cycle of the Vivo X Fold 5.

On the other hand, Xiaomi's upcoming foldable, currently referred to as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 5, is said to bring changes at the chipset level. The purported foldable could feature a new proprietary processor, reportedly called the Xring O3. It is expected to succeed last year's Xring O1 chip.

In the comments section of the original post, tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese) further revealed that Xiaomi is currently targeting a Q3 launch window for its purported foldable handset.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 specifications, Xiaomi Mix Fold 6, Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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