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JC: The University Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Kannada Crime Drama

JC: The University is a Kannada action crime drama streaming on Sun NXT. It tells the story of Madhusudan, a college student falsely imprisoned, whose life takes a dark turn into crime.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2026 15:27 IST
JC: The University Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Kannada Crime Drama

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

JC: The University is currently running on SunNXT.

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Highlights
  • A gripping transformation from campus life to crime world
  • Story driven by a false accusation and harsh prison realities
  • Intense Kannada action drama with strong performances
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JC: The University is about a boy named Madhusudan who is a middle class senior in college it is a Kannada action and crime drama. It has been released on February 6, 2026. It was directed by Chethan Jayram. It is a story of a boy who is sent to a prison and there he did a crime over ten years. It is a 162 minute duration movie. Madhusudan shifts from a campus life to the life of crime after the happening of personal incident. The harsh reality of life is that he was put in jail because of a fake case and then he entered the world of crimes.

When and Where to Watch

JC: The University is currently running on SunNXT.

Trailer and Plot

The story of JC University starts with Madhusudan also known as Maddy who shifts from a campus life to a the life of crime and enters jail because of getting immersed into the prison's harsh realities. Maddy explores gang rivalries and this leads to a tarnished reputation. The title university has come from the aggression of the events. The story is worth watching and intriguing.

Cast and Crew

The University has been directed and written by Chethan Jayram. It has Manju Prakhyath, Paramesh Surya and Prakhyath in the main roles. It has Surya Prakhyath and Bhavana Reddy in the main lead. Music has been done by Rohit Sower.

Reception

The movie is really grasping and it has got a buzz on the special media. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: JC: The University, IMDb, SunNXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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