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Prathichaya (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Prathi Chaya is a Malayalam political drama that explores power, scandal, and legacy through a father-son story. After a chief minister is accused in a controversy, his son steps into politics to rebuild their reputation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 April 2026 15:12 IST
Prathichaya (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Prathichaya (2026) is landing on JioHotstar from April 24, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Intense political drama revolving around scandal and family legacy
  • Features Nivin Pauly in a powerful lead role as John Varghese
  • Streaming in multiple languages on JioHotstar from April 24, 2026
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Prathichaya is a Malayalam movie based on political drama in which there is chief minister whose life gets ruined after a scandal. He gets accused of assaulting a girl. The situation becomes worse that he has to resign. His son named John Varghese has to enter the world of politics despite being a tech entrepreneur. This movie focuses on the political drama with conspiracy and how to keep holding on to your legacy. Let's get to know about the cast and crew, trailer and plot, and when and where to watch Prathi Chaya.

When and Where to Watch

Prathichaya (2026) is landing on JioHotstar from April 24, 2026 in Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

The story follows a father and son where conflict occurs in their relationship because of the father's expectations and son's ambitions. Son's name is John Varghese and he is a tech entrepreneur. Later on, he steps into the world of politics. K. N. Varghese is his father. The son enters the political world because of his father's legacy and save him from the falling reputation. Father gets trapped in a scandal and he is forced to resign.

Cast and Crew

B. unnikrishnan is the writer and director of Rathi Chaya. B. Unnikrishnan is also the producer with Gokulam Gopalan and Baiju Gopalan. Nivin Poly is the main lead. Vishnu Agasthya, Sabitha Anand and Harisree Ashokan have also acted in it.

Reception

Prathichaya (2026) has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10. It is a powerful political drama with many inspired scenes from reality which have been liked by the viewers.

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Further reading: Prathi Chaya, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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