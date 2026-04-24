Mension House Mallesh is a Telugu movie based on the comedy genre. The movie's plot revolves around a young businessman in a village. One day his private secret went public which created chaos and ego clashes. There came misunderstandings in his life. His community got him wrong. He gets into a deal with his brother-in-law and then tries to correct his image in the society he lives in. The movie is directed by Bala Satish. Let's read more about Mension House Mallesh including when and where to watch, cast and crew and trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Mension House Mallesh is currently running on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Mension House Mallesh is a story of a village businessman whose secrets go viral to everyone in the village. He has to now face the consequences and the whole village has turned against him and there is a big chaos in the village because of that. When he just got wedded his one of videos got leaked and he became part of the gossip. He entered in a deal with his brother-in-law and he wants to regain his lost reputation in the village.

Cast and Crew

Mension House Mallesh has Srinath Maganti, Gayathri Ramana, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Muralidhar Goud, and Rajkumar Kasireddy playing important characters. Music has been directed by Suresh Bobbili. It has been written and directed by Bala Satish.

Reception

Mension House Mallesh is a light comedy movie which enjoyed viewers a lot. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.