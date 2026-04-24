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This is a Gardening Show Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Educational Show Online

Hosted by Zach Galifianakis, This is a Gardening Show is a recently released educational series that explores the significance of home-growing and farming.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 April 2026 13:09 IST
This is a Gardening Show Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Educational Show Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

This show is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • This is a Gardening Show is a light-hearted educational series
  • It explores the significance of home-growing and farming
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix, with six episodes
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Directed by Brook Linder, This is a Gardening Show is an upcoming Netflix edutainment series wherein the host will take the viewers around the essentials of gardening education. This series will be hosted by Zach Galifianakis, where he takes on the conversation with the local farmers and highlights the significance of the growing natural foods over the current adulterated and processed foods. The show explores the themes of farming, gardening, and a sustainable lifestyle. This is a light-hearted series with a feel-good comedy sequence.

When and Where to Watch This is a Gardening Show

This show is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The series has six episodes of - minutes duration. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of This is a Gardening Show

This is a highly educational show that revolves around Zach Galifianakis, who reaches out to the local farmers and novice growers and engages them in conversations. Zach will be witnessed asking natural yet curious questions, revolving around nurturing plants, and how to harvest carrots and blueberries. Also, the show will have a refreshing take on agriculture, where sustainability and home-farming will be emphasized for the viewers. Additionally, the series will explore the importance of fresh foods over processed ones and how gardening can boost health.

Cast and Crew of This is a Gardening Show

This show has been directed by Brook Linder, while Zach Galifianakis is the host. The production has been handled by Chris Kim, and Frank Mobilio has done the cinematography. The show's background score has been handled by R. Hollis Smith.

Reception of This is a Gardening Show

This show has dropped today on the digital screens; henceforth, the reviews are awaited. And so the IMDb rating.

 

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Further reading: This is a Gardening Show, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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